Bitcoin beats Visa and Mastercard market capitalization

The worth of the coin has been bullish in recent weeks

Bitcoin price recently broke the $25k mark which propelled the crypto asset into, theoretically, becoming one of the largest companies by market capitalization size.

According to available data from Asset Dash, Bitcoin has a market cap of $461.9 billion, which is $2 billion higher than that of Visa and also over $120 billion bigger than MasterCard’s market cap. Basically, what this means is that the market cap of the leading crypto asset is bigger than two of the most established financial institutions in the world.

Bitcoin briefly touched the $25k price on Christmas Day before dropping to its current price of $24,859, per data obtained from TradingView.

The crypto asset is still miles away from the next company with a larger market cap which is Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire has a market cap of over $500 billion and it would require Bitcoin at least $70 billion to match that of the industrial giant. The coin, however, could usurp the company if it is able to sell for over $28,000 in the coming days.

Warren Buffet, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is a renowned billionaire who dismissed crypto trading as “just dementia.”

Bitcoin value keeps rising

Bitcoin appears to be ending the year in a very strong form. When one considers that the asset had sold for less than $6000 in March earlier this year, its current price trajectory could then be better appreciated.

When the price of the coin was wobbling and fumbling then, many crypto skeptics had seen that as a confirmation of their words but, in recent weeks, the price of the coin has soared massively which has even left many enthusiasts wowed.

A chief proponent of the coin, Micheal Saylor, the CEO of Microstrategy, has insisted that the coin still has the potential to do more and that its price would only keep rising.