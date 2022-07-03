“Bitcoin Is Dead” Rant Is Spreading Online. How Did It Begin, And What It Means For Gnox (GNOX), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL) Investors

There’s been a lot of talk about Bitcoin in recent weeks. Some say its days at the top of the crypto pile are over. With prices dipping by more than 50%, people are starting to panic. Nobody knows how low BTC could go, and while some still think there’s a bright future in Bitcoin, others are losing their confidence. Many argue that BTC’s old price was down to sentiment rather than actual core fundamentals. And if that confidence goes, the bottom could be lower than many people think. So picking the right coin is now as important as ever. Let’s have a look at the prospects for a few different cryptos right now:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Talk of Bitcoin’s demise comes at a time when much of the rest of the market is struggling. And BTC’s price struggles have also been seen not just in the crypto world, but across the mainstream investment space, too. This isn’t just a crypto problem, it’s a global finance problem—and it could get worse as recession looms. But that doesn’t mean it’s all negative for crypto. There are still crypto tokens out there that are performing well. And this performance is even more remarkable when you consider how many alts often follow BTC’s wins and losses. If they’re still thriving despite BTC’s performance recently, they could be perfectly placed to thrive even more when the global markets improve. And there’s undoubtedly still a place for crypto in the future of finance, even if BTC won’t necessarily be the project that rides the wave of the next crypto bull market. There could be other players in town.

But many also argue that there’s always going to be a place for BTC. It’s still considered the only store of value and the gold standard of the crypto world. But it doesn’t answer all the issues associated with digital finance and there may be other projects better placed to move the scene forward. While prices could go even lower for BTC, some bulls think this is actually a dip. They’re buying even more BTC in the belief the crypto is available at a discount. Whether this is the case or not remains to be seen.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox has actually been performing really well recently—and this show of strength is particularly interesting when you consider how much of the rest of the market has been in turmoil. This is one project that certainly doesn’t need BTC to perform, it can still thrive without it.

And that’s because GNOX is a project the crypto world has been crying out for as it attempts to break into the mainstream. It offers real passive income benefits to regular investors with Yield Farming as a Service. Those investors have sometimes been put off by the complications associated with DeFi investments, but Gnox gives them real passive income with none of the stress. That’s why it’s perfectly placed to spearhead the next generation of crypto investment opportunities into the mainstream investment world.

Solana (SOL)

Solana solves another issue in the crypto world that has often plagued BTC: speed. It’s the fastest blockchain ecosystem around and is already home to a large number of projects. By creating a truly fast transaction platform, many of the problems in the crypto world are solved—and we think Solana could continue to achieve great things across the entire crypto space.

Conclusion

Bitcoin might be struggling, but that doesn’t mean it’s finished. And there are other coins in the crypto world that don’t need BTC to succeed. Notably GNOX and SOL. So take a look at them.

