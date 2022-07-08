logo
  • 3 mins read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Tron Daily Price Analyses – 7 July Roundup

Bitcoin
TL;DR Breakdown

The global crypto market has continued to gain value as the gains reached 5.54% over the last day. The changes for Bitcoin have remained positive as it has added 7.90% over the last day. The performance of Ethereum also shows bullishness as it has added 6.12%. Cardano and Tron are both bullish as they have added 4.26% and 2.74%, respectively.

The performance of the global crypto market has shown bullishness as the influx of capital continues. The positive changes for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others have continued unaffected, strengthening the market. As the influx has continued unimpeded, there has been an enhancement in the global market cap value. The bullish wave came after a bearish current that didn’t let it cross the specific range barrier. It is yet to be seen whether this wave will be a continuation of the previous currents.

One of the main reasons behind the recession in the global crypto market is the accusations of fraud that various companies have faced. The latest on the list is Celsius, accused of fraud and being called a Ponzi Scheme by Jason Stone’s KeyFi Inc. The mentioned company has filed a complaint against the crypto lender for the investigation of the accusations.

The layoffs in the crypto market have continued as the situation for the market hasn’t seen a big change. According to the latest updates, Bitcoin mining company Compass has cut its staff by 15%.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation, analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

BTC crosses $22K

The impacts of the Bitcoin recession have continued for companies, and one of the recent victims is Marathon Digital whose stocks have continued to slide. The reason for the loss is the decreased production of Bitcoin for the last three months. Its impacts might continue if Bitcoin doesn’t make a timely recovery.

BTCUSD 2022 07 08 07 13 56
Source: TradingView

The latest data for Bitcoin shows that it has added 7.90% over the last day. The seven-day performance for the last seven days shows that Bitcoin has added 8.49%. The increased gains have helped it enhance value.

The price value for Bitcoin is in the $22,107.88 range. If we look at the market cap value for Bitcoin, it is estimated to be $421,992,368,229. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $27,942,251,873.

ETH continues unabated

Ethereum has continued to expand its sphere of influence as it has decided to woe a traditional bank. According to the information, US bank Huntingdon Valley Bank will connect to Ethereum’s DeFi protocol MakerDAO. It came as the result of a historic vote on Ethereum.

ETHUSDT 2022 07 08 07 16 13
Source: TradingView

Ethereum has also continued to benefit from the bullish market, adding 6.12% over the last day. The changes for the last seven days show that it has added 14.32%. These changes have helped it fend off the impacts of the recent bearish current to an extent.

The price value for ETH is in the $1,255.32 range. If we compare the market cap value for this coin, it is estimated to be $152,876,391,083. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $15,183,841,574.

ADA trying to pace up

Cardano has made attempts to enhance its pace. The latest data shows it added 4.26% over the last day. The changes for the last seven days show that it has added 4.12%. The price value has also seen an increase in value as it has reached $0.4869.

ADAUSDT 2022 07 08 07 22 07
Source: TradingView

The market cap value for ADA is estimated to be $16,427,648,959. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $662,017,151. The circulating supply of this coin is about 33,739,028,516 ADA.

TRX in a bullish mood

Tron has also been bullish as it has added 2.74%  over the last day. These changes have led to the addition of 5.89% over the last seven days. The price value has also been moving positively, reaching $0.06942.

TRXUSDT 2022 07 08 07 23 55
Source: TradingView

The market cap value for TRX is estimated to be $6,419,920,677. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $634,682,440. The same amount in its native currency is about 92,483,066,973 TRX.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has continued to move positively as the influx of capital continues. These changes have brought it considerable value. It has helped coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others add considerable value to their stash. While if we look at the global market cap value, it has reached $973.99 billion. The forward march means that it will continue like this. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is an expert on crypto investments. Loving to write about fintech, he joins the team to provide detailed analyses of the hottest crypto news.

