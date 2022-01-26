TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market is continuing smoothly, gaining 1.87% in 24 hours. Bitcoin is also making up for its losses, adding 1.57% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum is also going positively, adding 1.69% in the last 24 hours. Cardano loses 0.25%, while Shiba Inu gains 2.42% in the last 24 hours.

The market is recovering from the long-lasting recession in the market. The main problems that the marketplace faces are the American inflation issue, global health problems, and some political issues like the Ukraine-Russia issue. Each of these is directly linked to the market’s growth and has the potential to affect market growth. If the tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise, there are chances that bitcoin mining in the mentioned countries will be affected.

If the health situation worsens due to the Omicron variant, there are chances that it will lead to a decrease in investments. An example was the incidents during December when the market was affected badly by the ongoing health situation and increasing Omicron cases. If there is a surge in cases, it will lead to new complications for the market. Inflation is also affecting the market’s growth as it is American investors who have a big share in crypto investment, especially bitcoin, which will have its repercussions if they divest their capital.

Here is a brief overview of the market situation and leading coins like bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other names.

BTC stabilizing its pace

Bitcoin is coming back at a steady pace as it is showing a growth of significant amount. Bitcoin has been careful this time as it has grown not with a tremendous speed. Instead, it has tried to keep its pace stable. The gains for the past day were below 1%, and now the last 24 hours have added 1.57%.

Bitcoin needs continuous growth to ensure that the customers are not bullied into quitting. The mentioned situation happened previously due to the rapidly dropping prices of the market. There is no certainty about the changes in the market, but if it happens again, it will adversely affect the market. The market stability is mainly dependent on bitcoin, and if it becomes stable, the market will show results itself.

The current bitcoin price is in the $36,875.77 range, while the losses for the past seven days are about 12.89%. The current market cap for bitcoin is in the $698,228,355,755 range. At the same time, the trading volume of bitcoin for the last 24 hours is estimated to be $26,066,050,624.

ETH is moving ahead with cautious steps

Ethereum has suffered a lot since December, and its prices have come down from $4.2K. Losses for Ethereum are no different in the case of the previous market crash, and it has lost 22.45% during the last seven days. The past 24 hours were relatively good for this coin as it gained 1.69% during the mentioned period.

The current market cap for the mentioned coin is about $292,326,585,036. At the same time, its price, as per the latest updates, is about $2,449.11. The trading volume of the same coin during the last 24 hours is estimated to be $15,796,441,397.

ADA still lingering in the back-alleys

Cardano has tried its best to recover and turn its progress positive. It has successfully reduced its losses but hasn’t been able to turn its progress positive yet. It is still bearish, and the performance for the last 24 hours shows a loss of 0.25%, which is much lower than the previous days’ losses.

The data for the last seven days shows a loss of 33.90%, which reduced its price significantly. The current price for Cardano is estimated to be $1.04, which was affected much by the recent market crash. The current market cap for this coin is estimated to be $34,815,514,941.

The data for the trading volume of the last 24 hours shows a value of $1,722,906,977.

SHIB is working on a comeback

Shiba Inu is in a recovery mood and has made significant gains during the last 24 hours. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has gained 2.42% in the last 24 hours. The current price for this coin is in the $0.00002109 range. The losses for the past seven days are about 24.96%.

The current market cap for the said coin is estimated to be $11,580,348,727. At the same time, the trading volume of this coin for the last 24 hours is estimated to be $961,650,333.

Final Thoughts

The market is growing with time, and the good news is from bitcoin, which has continued to move in a positive direction. There is no certainty that it will continue stably, but the current situation is good for investors. The investor can continue in a situation of no fear if there are chances of growth. Though Kazakhstan has closed bitcoin mining due to energy expenditure, there will be some alternatives.

There are hopes for the steady growth of the market.