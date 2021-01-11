TL;DR Breakdown:

Adults in the US are gradually becoming familiar with Bitcoin.

Men are more familiar with Bitcoin than women.

Notably, Bitcoin awareness has been increasing steadily with every proceeding year, and the price of the cryptocurrency has been a major factor contributing to this. Especially in 2020, the crypto gained more attention after it managed to rebound from the COVID-19 led market crash in March. This some other reason had caused many people to learn about Bitcoin at some point and even investing in it. A fresh survey by Morning Consult showed this.

Bitcoin awareness in the United States

Morning Consult conducted the survey between January 6 and 8 of 2021. About 2,200 adults in the United States responded to the Bitcoin awareness poll, which reportedly has a “margin of error of 2 percentage points.” In summary, more Americans are becoming familiar with the cryptocurrency, especially male. Interestingly, adults in the US are getting to know Bitcoin, which seems to be an asset meant for young people.

As reported, about 33 percent of the American adults responded that they are “very” or “somewhat” familiar with the cryptocurrency. It’s interesting to note that adults are showing interest in Bitcoin, although most of the people surveyed aren’t “too” or “not” familiar with the cryptocurrency. However, young adults are more familiar with the cryptocurrency, especially millennials. About 45 percent of the millennials said they were familiar with Bitcoin.

Thirty-seven percent of GenXers and 17 percent of baby boomers said likewise.

Men in Bitcoin

It’s agreeable to note that the cryptocurrency market, in general, is more likely dominated by male investors. The survey report also confirmed Bitcoin awareness in the US is more common with men. About 44 percent of all the men surveyed said they were familiar with the cryptocurrency. However, a lower percentage of all the female respondents (23 percent) said the same.

Young adults are apparently more familiar with Bitcoin than their elders. In a recent report, Cryptopolitan noted that many young adults believe that Bitcoin is a better safe-haven asset compared to precious metals like gold.