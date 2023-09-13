Bank for International Settlements Calls for AI Solutions in ‘COP28 UAE TechSprint

TL;DR Breakdown

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has embarked on an ambitious journey to combat climate change and advance sustainable finance through the “COP28 UAE TechSprint” initiative. This global competition challenges developers to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain technologies to find innovative solutions to pressing environmental and financial challenges.

As the urgency of climate change intensifies, the BIS, in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates’ COP28 presidency and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, is spearheading this initiative to accelerate the adoption of AI solutions that can revolutionize the financial services industry. The “COP28 UAE TechSprint” competition centers on a few critical problem statements that demand innovative AI solutions.

AI solutions to revolutionize sustainable finance reporting

Sustainable finance reporting can be counted as number one. In the financial services industry, the accurate reporting, verification, and disclosure of sustainable finance activities are paramount. AI solutions are expected to streamline these processes, ensuring that financial institutions adhere to sustainability standards while providing transparent and trustworthy data.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President Designate, emphasized the necessity for accessible and affordable finance in addressing climate change. AI-powered solutions can pave the way for precisely that, instilling investor confidence and facilitating the flow of capital to projects that prioritize sustainability.

Agustín Carstens, General Manager of the BIS, underscores the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that combating climate change demands a profound transformation of global economies. Agustín Carstens, General Manager of the BIS, highlighted the significance of technologies facilitating the prompt measurement and disclosure of climate-related data as integral components of the solution. With AI solutions, financial institutions can leverage real-time data analytics to drive sustainability and meet climate-related goals effectively.

Blockchain technology enhancing transparency and traceability

The second problem statement poses a challenge well-suited to blockchain technology, specifically the BSV blockchain. The BSV blockchain has proven its scalability, with a recent record of over 128 million on-chain transactions processed in a single day. This scalability translates into energy efficiency, as it can handle substantial volumes of data with minimal power consumption. A 2021 study by MNP confirmed that BSV blockchain outperforms other blockchain protocols, including BTC and BCH, in terms of energy efficiency.

The BSV blockchain excels in traceability, as demonstrated by Gate2Chain’s collaboration with IBM. The B2B SaaS platform, Trace, leverages the BSV blockchain to record product provenance, traceability, and quality assurance. This technology allows ingredients, dishes, wine, and more to be stored and tracked securely on the blockchain. Such transparency and traceability are essential in sustainable finance, ensuring that investments align with environmental and ethical values.

The BIS itself has recognized the potential of BSV blockchain in financial market innovations. The concept of a “unified ledger,” as proposed in the BIS Annual Report 2023, aligns closely with the capabilities of the BSV blockchain. A unified ledger could integrate Central Bank Digital Currency and digital assets, streamlining messaging, clearing, and settlement processes, ultimately reducing delays and credit risks. The BSV blockchain’s unified ledger approach stands ready to address these challenges, offering a reliable platform for developers seeking to enhance transparency, traceability, and accountability in sustainable finance.

Pioneering AI solutions for a greener future

The “COP28 UAE TechSprint” initiative by the Bank for International Settlements underscores the critical role of AI solutions, IoT, and blockchain technology in advancing sustainable finance and addressing climate change. As the competition invites developers worldwide to tackle data verification gaps, solutions like the BSV blockchain emerge as powerful tools to enhance transparency and traceability in sustainable finance. With the deadline for proposal submissions approaching on October 6, 2023, the world anticipates the innovative solutions that will shape the future of finance and environmental stewardship.