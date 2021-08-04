TL;DR Breakdown

• Bingbon will try to create the best fiat-crypto adoption with Paxful.

• Bingbon promises over 30 different payment methods with fiat currencies.

Bingbon, a social website that focuses on secondary products, has created a partnership with the cryptocurrency platform Paxful. With this partnership, users can use fiat on the cryptocurrency exchange without problems.

Bingbon clients can fund their accounts with fiat currencies, such as the dollar, using over 300 reliable means of payment. Paxful will back up all these transactions to ensure the clients feel safe and encouraged to use these options.

Paxful and Bingbon create an amazing plan

Both platforms are creating a great plan that provides various trading opportunities for subscribers. Users can buy Bitcoin and other cryptos using the exchange in any country worldwide.

With Paxful, the user can locate a reliable BTC seller that complies with their payment methods in fiat currency. Even on the platform, customers can pay to Bingbon or vice versa without a worrying interest rate.

Paxful CEO Ray Youssef believes that access to crypto is critical to improving its adoption. Youssef insists that the partnership with Bingbon is essential because they will take advantage of active subscribers to the exchange. This partnership goal is to create an easy and more varied cryptocurrencies adoption.

Paxful offers its P2P payment method awarded as one of the best in its category. Another important point in this society is the accessibility that the average user will have towards cryptocurrencies, no matter where they are located.

Paxful platform increases crypto adoption

Bingbon is eager for this partnership and suggests how the user experience changes over cryptocurrencies. Exchange subscribers will have over 300 payment methods, including the famous peer-to-peer Paxful stands out. The amount of cryptocurrencies to buy is also high so that users will have a choice.

This new partnership may come to Latin America, where Paxful has long focused its trade goal. There is no unofficial date when the exchange’s link with Paxful will begin, but it is expected to be in August. This new way of trading cryptocurrencies can boost the market by making crypto reach new all-time highs in value.

For now, Bitcoin is trading at $39097 with a rise of 1.72 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin follows the uptrend marking $0.1992 with a 0.62 percent boost compared to yesterday. Maybe before the end of August, crypto will increase its price after the massive adoption that Paxful and its partner promise.