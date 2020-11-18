Binance takes crypto journalists to court for defamation.

The crypto exchange company believes that they have lost millions because of what they deem a defamatory and deceitful article.

The organization has put in a lawsuit against two crypto journalists and Forbes today.

Binance takes crypto journalists to court

Binance takes crypto journalists to court for defamation. The crypto exchange company believes that they have lost millions because of what they deem was a defamatory and deceitful article.

The organization has put in a lawsuit against two crypto journalists and Forbes today. The lawsuit was put through via the United States District Court of New Jersey.

The journalists involved were Michael del Castillo and Jason Brett, who wrote the article ‘Leaked Tai Chi Document Reveals Binance’s Elaborate Scheme to Evade Bitcoin Regulators.’

The exchange wants the money that it lost back. The story was released on Forbes by the 29th of October 2020.

What Forbes published contained information on a supposed scheme to deceive US regulators. Forbes detailed how the leaked information was a scheme to get money from the US back to the exchange without getting caught.

The complaint filed against Forbes explained how the writing gave out many distorted and confusing statements that damaged their reputation. The exchange denies ever playing a role in what Forbes accused them of nor, had they ever followed what was inside the document.

To make matters worse, Harry Zhou, supposedly the creator of the leaked information, is not associated with Binance. The exchange had asked Forbes to retract their article and upload an apology, but the article lives.

Now, Forbes has added a text saying that the crypto exchange initially confirmed Mr. Zhou as a Binance employee. The cryptocurrency also included the statement by Forbes about Mr. Zhou in their complaint.

Binance has to prove that Forbes acted recklessly to win their defamation case.