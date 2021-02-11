TL;DR Breakdown

Binance experiences all-time high web traffic visit

Binance shutdown platform temporarily for maintenance

Binance exchange, in the early hours of Thursday, temporarily halted activities on its platform after it experienced new all-time high web traffic.

Spot and Margin trade was suspended after Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, said on Twitter that Binance had experienced a web traffic new all-time high. According to him, Binance Exchange handled a 60 percent increase in traffic after Wednesday’s previous surge in traffic.

Binance exchange also suspended deposits, withdrawals, spot and margin trading, P2P trading, OTC Portal trading, savings & redemption, and asset transfers from sub-accounts, margin accounts, and futures accounts and fiat wallets, the firm announced.

The Binance chief also said that new account registration is seeing new all-time highs noting that the exchange could stop registration of new users soon. “New account registrations are still open, not sure for how long.”

30 minutes after Zhao tweeted, he deleted the tweet as Binance Exchange published a temporary system maintenance notice. Operations were restored about one hour after the notice. “Binance is undergoing temporary system maintenance. Binance has suspended deposits, withdrawals, spot and margin trading, P2P trading, OTC Portal trading, savings & redemption, as well as asset transfers from sub-accounts, margin accounts, futures accounts and fiat wallets,” Binance wrote.

A check by Cryptopolitan on Binance app shows that it is now efficiently running. There are also no hitches in its spot and margins trade section so far.

How high Binance exchange ranks

Website analytics platform, SimilarWeb ranks Binance as the 381st most-popular website worldwide during January, ranking third among websites featured in SimilarWeb’s “Finance investing” category.

Traffic from Turkey doubled last month, making it the single-largest geographical source of traffic for Binance. The exchange accommodates 136 million visits from the region monthly. It accounts for 6.8 percent of the exchange’s visit. Binance has its second-largest visit from Russia with 6.53 percent of its visitors, and the U.S. follows with 5.11 percent. The U.K. follows with 4.7 percent, and France with 3.59 percent.