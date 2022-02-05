If you’re like most people, you enjoy spending a little time gambling now and then. And while there are plenty of land-based casinos to choose from, did you know that there are also a ton of great online casinos available too? Many people prefer playing online because it’s more convenient and offers more flexibility than traditional casinos. So if you’re interested in trying out an online casino, head over to Japan-101’s review site to see how popular is Casino Secret in Japan, and what exactly these casinos offer to provide players with an amazing gambling experience.

Bitcoin casinos are surging in popularity as people seek more ways to gamble and win big. But what are the biggest advantages of using bitcoin casinos? In this post, we’ll explore a few reasons why you should consider using a bitcoin casino over your traditional online or brick-and-mortar casino, by taking a look at the experience they offer compared to traditional casinos, how they’re more secure, and how they offer lower fees.

If you’re considering using a Bitcoin casino, or if you’re just curious about what they have to offer, read on for more information!

They Are Cheaper

The first benefit that Bitcoin casinos offer is the fact that they are much cheaper when compared to traditional casinos, as well as online casinos. When it comes to online casinos, many factors contribute to the price you would pay when making a bet.

Some of these costs relate to transaction fees, and others relate to taxes. Bitcoin casinos avoid these since it is decentralized, as well as having either very low to no transaction fees, which results in a cheaper experience.

The Bonuses Are Large in Comparison

The next benefit, which should be taken lightly, is the fact that the bonuses that are offered are quite large in comparison to that of online casinos. This probably has to do with the fact that as mentioned above, there are no transaction fees, and more.

Most online casino bonuses aren’t worth more than a few hundred dollars, and mainly depend on how much you deposit. Bitcoin casino bonuses can range anywhere between 1 BTC and 5 BTC, which translates to around $ 36,991 for 1 BTC.

Same Variety of Games

You might be thinking that because most online casinos have been around for a while, Bitcoin casinos won’t offer the same variety of games. This isn’t true at all; Bitcoin casinos also offer a wide variety of games, even though they are relatively new to the market.

Interestingly enough, the player return percentage is higher for Bitcoin casinos than most online casinos and is partly because the games are of high quality, and that some Bitcoin casino games allow players to earn pay-outs of around 99%.

Payment Are Fast

Another benefit that Bitcoin casinos provide is that they offer fast payments. When it comes to most online casinos, players generally have to wait at least 24 hours before receiving their winnings. Some online casinos even make players wait around 2 days, which is very inconvenient if you need the money now.

Bitcoin casinos on the other hand provide essentially instant withdrawals. The same can be said for deposits as well, which means that players can jump right into the action almost immediately.

Anonymity

One of the biggest benefits that Bitcoin casinos provide is the fact that they provide anonymity. This is because you don’t need to associate any personal information with your Bitcoin wallet, even if you need to register with an online casino.

This means that transactions that you make won’t be traced back to you. In addition to this, it also means that you will be able to access any Bitcoin casino in the world, regardless of whether or not it is legal in your country.

They Are Transparent

One of the biggest concerns that many gamblers have with online casinos is that there is a lack of transparency. This lack of transparency allows for fake online casinos to essentially steal the money from unsuspecting victims.

When it comes to Bitcoin casinos, this isn’t the case, and as a gambler, you can rest assured that there are no hidden fees or clauses relating to welcome bonuses for example. This also means that you can rest assured that all of the games offer fair odds to everyone.

Security

Finally, the last benefit that Bitcoin casinos offer is great security, which isn’t to say that regular online casinos don’t, it’s just far less likely for a Bitcoin casino to be hacked or to leak information.

One way they do this is by not requiring many forms to be filled out, and allowing players to just provide a payment provider, essentially where the money is coming from and going to. More than this, blockchain technology is one of the safest ways that Bitcoin casinos provide security.