Bashoswap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Cardano network that aims to facilitate swaps between ADA and other crypto assets built on Cardano.

Founded in late 2021 by a group of blockchain experts with years of experience in the trad-fi and stock exchange markets with a mission to develop a fully featured Defi product that will be of huge benefit to the Cardano ecosystem as we will take an entirely new approach to funding our project.

When launched, users could swap their Cardano tokens, add liquidity to earn LP fees and also a launchpad that will support Cardano startups.

Bashoswap is on a mission to develop disruptive DApps like permisionless on-chain staking, lending & governance protocols tailored specifically for the Cardano ecosystem which would in turn revolutionize the decentralized finance industry and cryptocurrency as a whole. Cardano startup Bashoswap is utilizing the vast experience of its founding team and the power of blockchain technology to fund, develop a truly novel and disruptive product.

A Blockchain Powered Decentralized Exchange

Bashoswap will join together elements already existing on other blockchains like Uniswap and Pancakeswap, readapting it for the Cardano Blockchain to develop Defi Apps powered by the cryptocurrency Bash. $BASH, Bashoswap’s utility token, will be utilized by the community in multiple ways as they can Stake, Farm their BASH tokens to earn more rewards and can also be used for governance.

Bashoswap Team

Behind the Bashoswap project are a team of experienced developers and project managers. The core founding team comprises of developers and crypto enthusiasts with a deep understanding of native assets, smart contracts on Cardano, and the overall blockchain ecosystem.

