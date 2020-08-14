A few days ago, the founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, invited the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, over to his house to coach him on the basics of Bitcoin. The Winklevoss brothers made this happen yesterday and also helped Portnoy purchase the cryptocurrency, including LINK, the native currency of Chainlink.

Dave Portnoy buys Bitcoin worth $200,000

The influential day trader, Portnoy invited the brothers over to his house earlier in August, to teach him the part of Bitcoin which he finds confusing. Portnoy previously claimed investment in Bitcoin, and he has mentioned cryptocurrency on different occasions. However, he admitted to being confused over the whole subject.

Fortunately, the Winklevoss brothers accepted his invitation. They came over to Portnoy’s home on Thursday, according to the video shared by Portnoy. The brothers walked him through the basics of the cryptocurrency, including its model of issuance. After the Bitcoin talks, the Winklevoss brothers also helped him purchase $200,000 worth of Bitcoin on Gemini.

Portnoy now holds LINK token

Portnoy also bought $50,000 worth of Chainlink’s token after the discussion about it. Meanwhile, the Barstool’s founder claimed in a separate tweet that he is “7 figures deep now in this stuff.” Probably, this wouldn’t be the first time Dave Portnoy buys Bitcoins.

Recently, he reportedly admitted to buying about $20,000 worth of Bitcoin. However, he complained that the processes of buying and holding digital assets were more complex compared to the process involved in buying traditional assets, like stocks.

After purchasing the cryptos, Portnoy asked the brothers about the possibility of developing his own cryptocurrency, which he called Dave Coin. In response to that, the Winklevoss said they could help on that front.