Avalanche partners with Alibaba Cloud to launch new validators

Alibaba Cloud, the leading cloud service provider in Asia Pacific now supports the Avalanche public blockchain. The integration allows users to build validator nodes. Developers can take advantage of additional resources provided by Alibaba Cloud, including computation, storage, and distribution if they anticipate significant resource demands during peak hours.

Through the collaboration, Avalanche developers will be able to launch new validators using Alibaba Cloud’s plug-and-play infrastructure as a service.

The release states that Avalanche supports over 1,200 validators and handles about 2 million transactions daily. The platform is breaking new all-time highs in user activity, including 133M aggregate transactions in Q3 2022, a +1,678% increase over Q3 2021. Given that Alibaba Cloud is the largest Asian cloud service provider in the Asia-Pacific area, the partnership has a significant scope.

According to Gartner, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence core of the Alibaba Group was founded in 2009 and is currently the largest IaaS provider in the region. With regard to elastic computing, databases, storage, network virtualization, large-scale computing, security, administration, and application services, it offers a complete range of cloud computing services to clients globally.

Avalanche quick adoption

Avalanche has experienced one of the quickest organic growth rates among digital asset ecosystems since its launch in September 2020. Aave, Curve, BENQi, Sushi, and Chainlink are among the top DeFi projects now being developed on the platform, along with business solutions for industry giants Deloitte and Lemonade.

Avalanche is an eco-friendly smart contract platform designed for the size of the world’s financial system. With its nearly instantaneous transaction finality and cutting-edge scaling technology, both corporations and individuals can create unique blockchains as a service.

Alibaba Cloud is giving Avalanche developers credit against any of their services as a way of acknowledging this collaboration. The dedicated promotion website for developers on Alibaba Cloud is now available. Additional details on how to set up an Avalanche node using Alibaba Cloud have been outlined in their blog post.