Automobili Lamborghini drops its limited edition “World Tour” themed NFTs this October

20th October, 2022

Fasten your metaversal seatbelts, as Automobili Lamborghini is releasing a series of limited edition ‘World Tour’ themed NFTs this October. In collaboration with Web3 Pro™ and INVNT.ATOM™ (the Web3-focused digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™), the iconic Italian company will release four unique “World tour” themed NFTs available for a limited time.

“The Epic Road Trip” collection launched in August has had super sports car fans and the crypto community racing to purchase a collection of four limited-edition NFTs released each month for 4 consecutive days, each available for 24 hours only.

This month represents the third month of the campaign, with October’s ultimate set of digital collectibles set to be released from the 24th of October 2022 at 4PM CET/10AM EST/12AM AEST.

There will be 3 x limited edition (of 1,963) NFTs at USD$196.30 each, and 1 x rare edition (with only 63 globally available) at USD$1,963. Only those who purchase the series of three (3) base collectible NFTs during Drop 3 will have whitelist access to the Drop 3 rare NFT. Each animated NFT is curated with 30 seconds of bespoke audio. 1963 signifies a nod to the genesis of Automobili Lamborghini’s foundation.

Drops (available for only 24 hours each):

Collectors can take the wheel and own unique digital pieces ranging in rarity and exclusivity this October:

Limited Edition 1 (Released on October 24) – A ride through Times Square – Aventador Ultimae Roadster races around the billboard “track” filled with the electrifying lights of the Big Apple.

Limited Edition 2 (Released on October 25) – Sakura Dream. Immerse yourself into a journey filled with serenity, as the Aventador Ultimae Roadster cruises along Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms blowing in the breeze.

Limited Edition 3 (Released on October 26) – The Emirates Express. Turn up the heat, as the Aventador Ultimae Roadster travels on a palm tree-lined road in the bustling city of Dubai.

Rare Edition – Home (Released on October 27) – The journey will conclude with the Aventador Ultimae Roadster driving into Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Headquarters of Automobili Lamborghini.

Utilities

As an incentive to the journey, collectors can continue acquiring unique representative pieces of the Automobili Lamborghini legacy. The community can expect to see utilities such as:

Lamborghini GLB File – Lamborghini GLB File – Collect all base and rare NFTs (24 base NFTs + 8 Rare) to earn the complete gold NFT puzzle. For this achievement, you receive a Lamborghini GLB file allowing you to “virtualize” a to-be-determined Lamborghini model in the Metaverse.

Whitelist / Early Access to Rare Limited Edition NFT – For each drop, collect all three base edition collectible NFTs (1,963 available of each) and receive early access (60 minutes) to that month’s rare limited edition NFT — only 63 are available each month to mint.

Wallpapers – Collect all three base edition available NFTs, and receive a commemorative digital wallpaper (both mobile and desktop).

Lamborghini Centro Stile Sketch – Collect two consecutive monthly NFT collections (six base edition collectible NFTs and two rare limited edition NFTs) and receive a digital sketch created specifically for The Epic Road Trip campaign by Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lamborghini.

VIP Tour – Experience a special tour of the Lamborghini Sant’Agata Bolognese’s Headquarters for you and a guest if you purchase the complete monthly drop series (3 base edition and 1 limited edition) for each of the first 4 months of The Epic Road Trip. Additional details for the date of the visit will be communicated by the end of November 2022 with the special tour taking place in 2023. Travel and accommodations are not included in this reward.

During the 8-month campaign of “The Epic Road Trip”, customers who purchase all three base NFT drops will also receive an NFT token revealing a piece of the final limited NFT (silver puzzle). Collectors who purchase all three base NFTs as well as the rare NFT will receive an NFT token revealing a piece of the final limited NFT (gold puzzle).

From the lights of Times Square to the cherry-blossomed dream of Mount Fuji, this month’s Drop of “The Epic Road Trip”, brought to you by Web3 Pro™, INVNT.ATOM™, and Automobili Lamborghini, is set to have fans and enthusiasts around the globe racing to collect the ultra-rare and exclusive utilities. Register today at nft.lamborghini.com.

About INVNT.ATOM™

INVNT.ATOM, part of INVNT GROUP THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, is an innovation and brand experience agency devoted to helping global brands chart a course, navigate, activate, and create new opportunities at the digital frontier of Web3. Based in Singapore, the collective of strategists, marketers, creators, programmers, matchmakers, and thought leaders, turn strategies into stories and stories into experiences, that engage communities on the global stage.

For more information about INVNT.ATOM, visit: www.invntatom.com

About Web3 PRO™

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Web3 Pro Inc. is the #1 Web3 onramp for enterprises. Web3Pro’s clients include Lamborghini, Ducati, Atari, Adidas, and Sotheby’s and the company board of advisors includes leaders across several different industries.

The brand’s NFTPRO platform is the engagement multiplier most trusted by brands. Its GEER platform is the pioneer in connecting brands with gaming studios and unleashing new revenue streams for all. Its NAAS platform enables companies to harness the power of an open system and achieve new heights in efficiency.

For more information, visit web3pro.com.

