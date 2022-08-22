logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 mins read

Australia to begin world’s first “token mapping” for regulation

Australia to begin world’s first “token mapping” for regulation
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Australia is set to debut the world’s first token map.
  • Token mapping will enable the gov’t to determine the characteristics and uses for certain crypto for regulation.
  • Crypto ownership in Australia has increased to over 22%.

The Australian government is set to debut the world’s first token mapping of digital assets, from Dogecoin to Bitcoin, as part of an audit to accelerate the regulatory framework for its crypto ecosystem. 

Australia plans token mapping in 2022

Australia sees an increase in crypto activities and advertisements, Treasurer Jim Chalmers’s stated on Monday. Token mapping will enable the government to determine the characteristics of cryptocurrencies used within the jurisdiction and form a better regulatory approach for them. 

“As it stands, the crypto sector is largely unregulated, and we need to do some work to get the balance right so we can embrace new and innovative technologies while safeguarding consumers,” he said.

In addition to prioritizing crypto mapping this year, the Aussie government intends to review current regulatory and licensing frameworks for crypto service providers in the nation. They also plan to review the custody requirements for crypto assets custodians to ensure the safety of local users. 

“With the increasingly widespread proliferation of crypto assets — to the extent that crypto advertisements can be seen plastered all over big sporting events — we need to make sure customers engaging with crypto are adequately informed and protected,” Jim Chalmers. 

Crypto adoption spreads in Australia

Australia is one of the crypto-friendly jurisdictions seeing a massive increase in adoption and digital assets ownership. According to a Banklesstimes report, crypto adoption in the country increased more than 56% between 2022 and 2021. Per Finder’s report, Aussie sees more than 22% in crypto ownership, which is higher than the global average rate of 15%. 

Earlier this month, Australia’s central bank initiated a one-year pilot program for its digital currency to assess the business advantages and potential drawbacks of launching a CBDC. 

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Australia to begin world’s first “token mapping” for regulation
22 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT price stumbles at $7.34 after recovering shortly
22 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, FTX Token, and Chainlink Daily Price Analyses – 21 August Roundup
22 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA stabilises around $0.45 support after 20 percent weekly drop
22 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Dash Price Prediction 2022-2031: DASH Recovering soon?
21 August, 2022
< 1 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Top tweets of the day - August 21st
21 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - August 21st
21 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Crypto bear market is causing industry-wide workforce reduction
21 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
SBI Holding halts mining operations in Russia
21 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Hackers are targeting Bitcoin ATMs through zero-day attacks
21 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us