ASIA METAVERSE FESTIVAL 2022 To Kick Off From 26 September To 30 September 2022 In Singapore In Conjunction With Asia Crypto Week

ASIA METAVERSE FESTIVAL (AMF) 2022 is the premier platform to showcase the future of technology in Singapore, Asia Pacific, and around the World. The event shall showcase the latest developments in gaming, metaverse, NFTs, digital assets, payments, etc., in the Web 3 ecosystem.

With Business-To-Business-To-Customer (B2B2C) approach, this event is ideal for sponsors and investors in the Web 3 market segment to mark their presence in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.

SCHEDULE

26 September 2022 (Monday)

9:00AM ~ 6:00PM: AMF Showcase @ FIL Singapore Web3 Exhibition

12:00PM ~ 1:00PM: Lunch Networking

3:00PM ~ 6:00PM: AMF Fireside Chat IPFS Force @ FIL Singapore Web 3 Summit

27 September 2022 (Tuesday)

9:00AM ~ 12:00PM: Metaverse & Beyond Seminar

9:00AM ~ 6:00PM: AMF Showcase @ FIL Singapore Web3 Exhibition

12:00PM ~ 01:00PM: Lunch Networking

7:00PM ~ 10:00PM: Closing Reception Party

28 ~ 29 September 2022 (Wednesday & Thursday)

9:00AM ~ 06:00PM: AMF Web 2 Zone @ Business Show Singapore Expo

9:00AM ~ 06:00PM: AMF Web 3 Zone @ Token2049

30 September 2022 (Friday)

9:00AM ~ 06:00PM: AMF Showcase @ Global Digital Asset Summit

3:30PM ~ 06:30PM: Meta Off The Chain Meetup

7:30PM ~ 10.30PM: AMF After Party

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS

ASIA BLOCKCHAIN ASSOCIATION (ABA) is a non-profit CLG organization that focuses on memberships platform in the field of blockchain technologies and provide support in charitable and humanitarian work.

ABA aims to be a beacon as an advocate of blockchain technology which encourages its members and wider community to leverage on blockchain and scalable technologies to accelerate growth and transformation.

Headquartered in Singapore and serving the Asia and Pacific region on a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) format.

WALLETTON is a Singapore Government Business (GEBIZ) CAT 7 Service Provider with Tender Eligibility of S$5,000,000. During the SINGAPORE 50 JUBILEE YEAR CELEBRATION, Walletton received a special commission from the Ministry of Culture, Community, & Youth to manage the “SG50 Times of Our Life” Festival.

Some of the blockchain based, international level, inter-country, and nation-wide projects include:

Sole Agency Award 1-Year Contract by Singapore Government Higher Institution SINGAPORE – KOREA (G2G) Smart Nation Blockchain Immersion Initiative to South Korea.

Organizer for Korea Blockchain Festival and managed BlockBiz Pavilion @ 2019 World Smart City Expo with Kintex and Korea Ministry of Science and ICT, and Korea Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

First Blockchain Technology Adoption Programme (Tell Profile – Smart Contract) With Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Join Us – Agency for Science, Technology, and Research Institute for Infocomm Research.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Focus on the rapidly developing phenomena of NFT, DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse with series of interventions;

Premier blockchain event of the year with industry heavy weights;

Immersive experience in Web 3 finance and technology spaces;

Supported by government community.

ASIA METAVERSE FESTIVAL 2022 (Part Of Asia Crypto Week By Token 2049)

ASIA METAVERSE SEMINAR @ FIL WEB 3 SUMMIT

ASIA METAVERSE FESTIVAL WEB2 & WEB3 ZONE (SG Business Show & Token 2049)

META OFF THE CHAIN MEETUP (Part Of Asia Crypto Week By Token 2049)

