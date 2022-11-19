As Ethereum Seeks To Recover From The Crypto Crash, BudBlockz Continues To Soar

The recent crypto bear market has been extremely difficult for investors. It leads to high-profile companies declaring bankruptcy and top coins depreciating to nothing. It was seen with the likes of the LUNA crash in September, and now the most recent is the FTX token crash that rocked the crypto space and devalued the FTT. Fortunately, BudBlockz, a promising asset with exponential growth prospects, stands to fill this vacuum.

Evidence of this currency glut points to the importance of adequate research into a new cryptocurrency to compare its prospects and vulnerabilities. It has also driven home the need for diversification of assets when investing. Some cryptocurrencies, like Ethereum, have suffered from the recent crashes, while others, like BudBlockz (BLUNT), seem to be taking advantage of the bear market to grow. As Ethereum struggles amidst the crypto crash of 2022, BudBlockz continues to grow and soar.

Let’s take a look at how it plans to grow.

Ethereum (ETH) is Putting in Efforts to Stay Afloat

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the crypto projects affected by the crypto crash. The reason is due to several factors, ranging from the negative inflation rates that have reduced Ethereum’s supply by 5,598 after Ethereum switched to the Proof-Of-Stake consensus on September 15. Moreover, other reasons could be tied to liquidity concerns and allegations of misused funds labeled on the related asset of Ethereum (ETH), like the FTX token, FTT.

Ethereum (ETH) is one of many currencies that have shown promise. Despite recent statistics, this isn’t by any means the worst period in the history of Ethereum. Instead, the coin attempts to come back from its decline to around $1000 and now positively trading at around $1200.

BudBlockz (BLUNt) has an Inherently Unique Feature.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is among the latest projects built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Lately, it has garnered lots of interest among crypto enthusiasts. BudBlockz is an eCommerce platform built decentralized with the main intention of enabling access to the global cannabis market by anyone from anywhere across the world, facilitating the contemporary exploration of the industry.

The excitement around this token stems from the huge success of its private sale and presale. It focuses on the cannabis industry, which is predicted to entice future investments and corporate indulgence.

The $BLUNT token’s utility is also a factor in the company’s growth. The platform’s Ganja Guruz NFTs allow users to own a share of the company while earning passive income and profiting from discounts and bonuses. It further incentivizes demand for $BLUNT, and this increase in demand has caused the price to soar.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) has Captured the Interest of Popular Personalities.

The recent increase in the value of BudBlockz’s native token, $BLUNT, is due to the advantageous nature of the asset. For example, anyone can invest in dispensaries, farms, and anything else available on the platform.

As more investors look for ways to cash in on the opportunity, BudBlockz is seeing a sharp surge in price action as its market capitalization reaches new heights. Thus, the sentiment that more investors might also fully invest in BudBlockz has resulted in an increased inflow of investment into the company through purchasing more $BLUNT tokens.

All these developments have sparked the crypto analysts’ interest, as they predict higher interest than experts had anticipated before the beginning of the $BLUNT presale. The coin is currently trading at around $0.030, and analysts expect it will eventually reach $0.80 by the end of the year.

