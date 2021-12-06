TL;DR Breakdown

Algorand price analysis is bullish today

The closest support level lies at $1.6250.

ALGO is currently trading at $1.8.

The bulls successfully defended the support level and launched a rally that allowed ALGO to recover to the $1.650 level, according to the Algorand price analysis. As the bulls continue to struggle for market dominance, Algorand’s price is approaching the $1.70 mark.

Algorand price analysis: Selling pressure high as ALGO falls to $1.800

The MACD is bearish, as shown by the histogram’s red color, which is the current situation. On the other hand, ALGO is recovering and will approach the $1.70 level. The indicator presently shows little bearish momentum because the MACD forecasts a bullish crossover in the near term.

The EMAs are presently trading low as the recent drop in Algorand price movement has destabilized the market. Following the bull’s recent resurgence, the 12-EMA is rising, whereas the 26-EMA is still declining and has yet to react to recent changes. As a result, the 12-EMA has become the primary support and resistance level in the short term.

ALGO/USD four-hour price analysis: Bullish signals

4-hour price chart by Tradingview

The Algorand price analysis demonstrates that, after falling below the $1.50 mark, buyers immediately responded by preventing a further drop and did not allow for any additional declines as the price moved above the $1.60 mark. However, the comeback is not without issues; it meets resistance at the $1.675 level before eventually breaking through to reach $1.70.

Traders should anticipate the Algorand price forecast to rise towards $1.80 in the near term as the market momentum swings from bullish to bearish. This view is supported by short-term charts that show a takeover bid by the bulls as they gather force. While the mid-term technical analyses still back the bears, it’s only because they haven’t responded to recent price changes yet.

The RSI is at 50, which suggests that the market is not oversold or overbought at this point. This could change if ALGO falls below $1.6250, as this would trigger a strong sell-off.

The Bollinger bands are contracting, which usually indicates a period of low volatility. The bands will widen and contract as price movement increases or decreases, respectively.

Algorand price analysis: Conclusion

ALGO is trading around $1.8 after rebounding from lows of $1.6250. Market stability has increased, and the market appears to be settling into a stable range for now, with possible recovery in the near soon levels hold up against selling pressure.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.