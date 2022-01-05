TL;DR Breakdown

• The company’s head is researching crypto and wants to use them as a payment method.

• Airbnb could renew its platform to accept cryptocurrencies in the coming months.

Recently, the executive director of the digital platform Airbnb published a tweet a poll among its 300 thousand subscribers. Brian Chesky, who holds the CEO position in the American company, reportedly asked his followers if they would be delighted with creating a global interface dedicated to rental for this New Year. Everything indicates that Chesky will seek to expand the operations of the digital platform in the first quarter of 2022.

A few hours before starting on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, Chesky showed that over four thousand people participated in the poll. He also suggested that many respondents were encouraged to use Bitcoin or other cryptos as a means of payment, which Chesky is considering.

As Airbnb CEO, Brian Chesky cares about users’ experience within his digital platform, so it is common to see him researching Twitter. On this occasion, Chesky focuses on expanding a global platform for renting apartments or houses in the most demanded places. The research also served as fruit for Chesky to understand that users seek to have other means of payments such as Bitcoin.

The survey also shows that users want an interface with defined prices, renewed cleaning costs, and a system that rewards the most frequent users. But the central theme in Airbnb’s research turned to crypto, considering that many people by now know the cryptocurrency’s true potential.

The Airbnb platform only accepts payments by credit cards such as Visa or Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and electronic wallets like PayPal. However, shortly Chesky might consider partnering with a large crypto company that makes it easier for him to adopt payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

Apartment rental platform’s growth in the United States

The head of Airbnb also took a moment to announce that the platform had earned around $336,000 million since 2013 when it operated. Chesky stated that this was not the first time his users have recommended crypto payments; with the requests becoming more frequent since Bitcoin reached its ATH of $66,000 in October.

Chesky also responded to an interview with The Verge where he stated that he was researching the cryptocurrency market for upcoming adoption. He agreed that the platform must renew its operations.

All the rumors of the digital platform about a possible crypto adoption are present as DTravel, a vacation travel rental company, grows by offering a revamped payment system. Chesky may be indicating upcoming developments about crypto advancement and an official announcement on BTC payments shortly.