• The decentralized exchange protocol, ADAX, has announced a new partnership with Mate Tokay.

• The co-founder of Bitcoin.com has bet on this automated liquidity protocol and the project.

ADAX is a decentralized exchange protocol that aims to revolutionize transactions. This next-generation protocol based on Cardano has announced a new strategic alliance with Mate Tokay, the co-founder of Bitcoin.com.

The legendary cryptocurrency investor has bet on this platform by investing in the project and joining strategic advisers.

ADAX and a successful and experienced investor

The exchange protocol platform has an experienced team with a successful track record with various crypto companies. As a strategic advisor, Mate brings knowledge, a wealth of experience, and the best skills in the industry. This partnership increases the benefits for the users of the platform within the Cardano network.

This association affirms the great potential of the platform as a project created for the future. Mate Tokay is an enthusiast and a great Cardano supporter. His decision to be part of this platform and its project built on the Cardano network is advantageous for the whole team. They all have their faith in Cardano and believe that it will be the blockchain of the future.

Mate joins the ADAX team to further his vision of enabling the world to adopt and access digital currencies. Mate is a renowned entrepreneur and investor whose journey into the business world began in 2012 after graduating from the International Business School in Budapest.

He was also on the team for a food supplement company that launched Super14. That same year, he would learn about Bitcoin. In late 2012, Mate got involved with Bitcoin and mined in mid-2013 using custom ASIC miners.

Mate saw a significant opportunity by sharing the developments in the ecosystem and created Bitcoinist.com, then sold this website and co-founded the Bitcoin.com website with Roger Ver.

His goal and his passion are for virtual currencies to be used widely. He would love to travel to the conference and meet new people involved in space.

The Cardano-based exchange protocol

ADAX is an automated liquidity protocol that facilitates operations within the Cardano network and without safekeeping or custody. The platform reduces operations costs and shortens transactions on the network; therefore, it is designed without order books.

Removing complexities, middlemen, and cumbersome and complex processes from the equation has given users greater freedom without many obstacles to trading.

Decentralization frees up financial transactions and allows more users to access crypto assets. This allows users to take control of their data and their cryptocurrencies without having to involve third parties. This protocol provides more secure, transparent, and faster transactions.