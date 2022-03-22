Paris, France, 22nd March, 2022, Chainwire

Pokmi , NFT emerging brand of the year is collaborating with Abella Danger to launch her first NFT collection, Metabella .

Metabella is a collection of 6,969 NFTS on the Ethereum blockchain created in partnership with Abella Danger and Pokmi, both leaders in the adult industry as Abella is the most popular adult actress and model and Pokmi the leading NFT platform dedicated to the adult industry.

The roadmap is clear, owners of Metabella will benefit from both metaverse (Decentraland and Sandbox) and real life perks. First, they will get metaverse wearables specially designed by Abella and Pokmi’s team.Those wearables will give access to Pokmi’s Private Club in the metaverse; parties and events will occur there as well as the creation of a special Red District. Owners will also benefit from special real life utilities; they will get access to exclusive content from Abella on Pokmi’s NFT platform. Special surprises could be announced soon by Abella herself during one of the live shows she participates in to bring together her new web3 community members. Finally, Metabella NFTs will also act as membership cards for upcoming collections in the adult entertainment industry by Pokmi ambassadors (Manuel Ferrara, Kayden Kross, Maitland Ward and more to be announced).

About Pokmi

Pokmi was founded in May 2021 by two seasoned scale-up entrepreneurs and hyper-growth enthusiasts; Nils Lataillade & Marco Garniga, accompanied by an adult content industry legend: Fred Coppula. Pokmi’s ambition is to transform the world of adult content towards a more ethical, transparent and fair model for both creators and consumers, thanks to Blockchain technology and NFTs or non-Fungible Tokens (renamed NFPs – a contraction of token and Poken). Pokmi is its first platform for adult content accessible via NFPs.

In the summer of 2021, the company closed a $10.7M ICO, issuing nearly 1.5 billion of $PKN, a cryptocurrency specifically designed by Pokmi to – eventually – become the sustainable funding vehicle for the adult content industry.

