A quantum leap in online gaming: Gala Games joins forces with PokerGo

Gala Games, an acclaimed GameFi project, has ushered in a new era of online gaming, joining hands with PokerGO, the renowned Las Vegas-based poker streaming platform. The alliance paves the way for ‘PokerGO Play,’ an avant-garde Web3 social poker game that promises to revolutionize the player experience. Aiming to offer an immersive gaming milieu, PokerGO Play will enable users to upgrade their in-game characters and unlock tangible rewards. The highly-anticipated game is set to enter its beta testing phase in June, with a full-scale launch slated for later this year.

The collaboration comes on the heels of PokerGO’s release of its Genesis nonfungible tokens (NFT) collection in May 2022. The collection, an homage to the Texas Hold’em poker variant, encapsulates 1,326 unique NFTs, each representing a different starting hand combination. Gala Games, a pioneer of Ethereum-based play-to-earn blockchain games, recently marked a significant milestone, incinerating over 21 billion Gala (GALA) tokens valued at approximately $640 million following the protocol’s v2 airdrop.

A brave new gaming world: The future of online poker

PokerGO Play, the brainchild of this powerful union, seeks to merge the thrill of poker with the dynamism of social and Web3 experiences, courtesy of Gala Games. The state-of-the-art poker platform is set to redefine the social gaming landscape, providing poker enthusiasts worldwide with an innovative avenue to engage with their favorite game.

Offering unmatched gameplay and seamless functionality, PokerGO Play isn’t merely a poker platform – it’s an avenue for players to unlock exclusive real-world rewards, adding a novel dimension to the gaming experience. Further, poker virtuoso Maria Ho has been named the official ambassador for PokerGO Play, enhancing its appeal within the poker fraternity. Ho and numerous other eminent poker personalities will also feature as an in-game avatar, thus amplifying the game’s authenticity and appeal.

PokerGO’s Revenue Officer, Richard Blankenship, extolled the partnership, stating that combining PokerGO’s extensive poker entertainment experience with Gala Games’ pioneering Web3 development created a superior social poker game that will win the hearts of players globally. Echoing Blankenship’s sentiments, Gala Games founder Eric Schiermeyer celebrated the collaboration, lauding the unique blend of PokerGO’s leadership in poker and Gala Games’ mastery of social and web3 arenas in crafting a groundbreaking social poker game.

The partnership is not devoid of challenges. In November 2022, Gala Games grappled with a token bridge exploit, leading to an estimated $4.5 million being siphoned from its liquidity pool. Despite these hurdles, Gala Games and PokerGO remain committed to their mission – unveiling special events broadcast from PokerGO’s dedicated Las Vegas studio and, ultimately, reshaping the online poker world.