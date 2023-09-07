Two Years Since Shiba Inu ATH, Five Events that Might Push SHIB Price Back Up

Description It’s been two years since Shiba Inu ($SHIB) reached its all-time high, capturing the imagination of crypto enthusiasts and mainstream investors alike. The meme coin, initially dismissed as a “Dogecoin killer,” has proven its resilience and staying power in a volatile crypto market. However, the question on everyone’s mind is: Will Shiba Inu ever return … Read more

It’s been two years since Shiba Inu ($SHIB) reached its all-time high, capturing the imagination of crypto enthusiasts and mainstream investors alike. The meme coin, initially dismissed as a “Dogecoin killer,” has proven its resilience and staying power in a volatile crypto market. However, the question on everyone’s mind is: Will Shiba Inu ever return to its peak glory?

Shiba Inu is in the limelight again, and numbers explain everything. The altcoin’s latest surge in volatility indicated a possible trend reversal. Also, SHIB has seen lucrative development lately, adding optimism. DeFi platform ShibaSwap, which hosts SHIB, BONE, and LEASH) has its total value locked at $23.4M, a 10.59% decline in the past seven days and a 24-hour 0.51% surge. What does that imply? Near-term changes contribute to the expected shift in the SHIB price broad landscape.

Further, Shiba Inu exhibits a low trading volume, signaling a recalibrating market amid soaring volatility. SHIB’s burn rate increased by 270% within the past day. Token burning removes assets from circulating to decrease supply and increase demand. The sudden uptick in Shiba Inu burn rate might push the crypto to overcome its current restrictions.

While no one can predict the future with absolute certainty, there are several events on the horizon that could potentially propel Shiba Inu back to its all-time highs. Let’s explore five such catalysts that could reignite the Shiba Inu rocket. Buckle up as we dive into the factors that could make or break this enigmatic cryptocurrency.

Understanding Shiba Inu And Its Ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIBUSD) is a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum platform, characterized by its mascot, the Shiba Inu—a Japanese hunting dog breed. Often viewed as a rival to Dogecoin, many in the crypto community label Shiba Inu as the “Dogecoin slayer.”

Both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin fall under the category of meme coins. These are cryptocurrencies that revolve around a particular theme or meme, such as the Shiba Inu dog for both these coins. Rather than being developed with a specific utility in mind, meme coins often originate from parodies or internet jokes. Dogecoin made its debut in December 2013, while Shiba Inu entered the scene in August 2020, introduced by an enigmatic entity or group known as Ryoshi.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is a multifaceted platform comprising three primary tokens: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Leash (LEASH), and Bone (BONE).

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Serving as the cornerstone of the project, SHIB started with an initial supply of 1 quadrillion tokens. Ryoshi, the anonymous creator, allocated 50% of the supply to Uniswap for liquidity and sent the remaining half to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin for safe storage. In a notable event in May 2021, Buterin donated over 50 trillion SHIB tokens, valued at more than $1 billion at the time, to an Indian COVID-19 relief fund during the country’s struggle with the Delta variant. Subsequently, Buterin “burned” 40% of the total SHIB supply, sending it to a dead wallet effectively removing it from circulation.

Leash (LEASH): As the second token in the ecosystem, Leash contrasts sharply with SHIB in terms of supply, boasting only 107,646 tokens. It serves as the counterbalance to the abundant supply of SHIB tokens.

Bone (BONE): Positioned between SHIB and LEASH in terms of supply, Bone has a total of 250 million tokens. It functions as a governance token, empowering the SHIBArmy to vote on future proposals and developments.

Additional Components of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem:

ShibaSwap: This decentralized finance (DeFi) platform aims to offer a secure and decentralized venue for trading cryptocurrencies. SHIB and LEASH are optimally bought and sold on ShibaSwap.

Shiba Inu Incubator: This initiative seeks to broaden the scope of artistic expression beyond conventional forms like painting and digital art, aiming to celebrate creativity in all its forms.

Shiboshis: These are 10,000 unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) generated by Shiba Inu and minted on the Ethereum blockchain. Each Shiboshi possesses distinct characteristics, making them collectible and valuable.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem, therefore, is not just a collection of tokens but a comprehensive platform that includes decentralized trading, artistic incubation, and unique NFTs.

Events That Might Push SHIB Prices To All-Time High

In October 2021, Shiba Inu experienced a meteoric rise in value, multiplying its price more than ten times and reaching a peak market cap of $41 billion on October 29th. This surge propelled it into the top ten meme cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Shiba Inu touched its all-time high at $0.00008845 on 28 October 2021.

The initial spark for this dramatic price increase came from a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on October 3rd, 2021. The tweet featured a photo of his new Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. Given Musk’s significant influence as a vocal supporter of Dogecoin and his self-styled title of “Dogefather,” his tweets often induce considerable market fluctuations in the crypto world.

During this period, Shiba Inu’s market cap came tantalizingly close to Dogecoin’s $36.9 billion valuation as of October 31, 2021, even briefly overtaking it at one point.

While it’s still uncertain whether Shiba Inu will fulfill its community’s expectation of becoming the “Dogecoin killer,” its remarkable price performance in October 2021 certainly made it a force to be reckoned with, effectively becoming the tail that shook the Dogecoin.

Let’s now discuss the catalysts that could potentially bring renewed interest in this meme coin and trigger an astronomical surge to its all-time high:

ShibaSwap 2.0

ShibaSwap, the decentralized exchange built on the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has been a significant factor in the token’s initial success. ShibaSwap allows users to directly exchange supported ERC-20 tokens, with the most liquidity concentrated in tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Data indicates that BONE and LEASH are the most actively traded tokens on the platform, boasting the highest volumes and order book depths. Token holders of SHIB, LEASH, and BONE have the option to stake, also known as “BURY,” their tokens in ShibaSwap pools for set periods to earn a fixed annual percentage yield (APY). These yields are paid out in the wrapped versions of the staked tokens; for example, staking one LEASH will yield one xLEASH.

Rumours are circulating that ShibaSwap 2.0 is in the works, promising enhanced features, better security, and more seamless transactions. As revealed by Lucie, an official from the Shiba ecosystem, ShibaSwap is slated for an upgrade dubbed ShibaSwap 2.0. This revamped version is anticipated to introduce a range of innovative features. According to a hint dropped by SHIB developer Eric M, Lucie elaborated that ShibaSwap 2.0 aims to be more than just a swap platform; it aspires to become a comprehensive crypto portal. This all-in-one portal is designed to provide the community with a plethora of information, including the latest news, market charts, statistical data, trending topics, and more.

The anticipated ShibaSwap 2.0 is expected to introduce a more user-friendly interface, lower transaction fees, and even more options for staking. If this upgrade delivers on its promises, it could attract a new wave of users and liquidity, thereby boosting $SHIB’s price.

Retail Acceptance

The dream of every cryptocurrency is to be used in everyday transactions. Wondering where you can use Shiba Inu coins for purchases? One straightforward approach is to identify businesses that directly accept SHIB as a form of payment. Moreover, using a Crypto Card offers a hassle-free method to make purchases with Shiba Inu coins straight from your SHIB wallet. For instance, consider the CryptoWallet.com Card. This card allows you to transact with over 800 different cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu included, both online and in physical stores, just as effortlessly as you would with a standard debit card.

We’ll delve into a more comprehensive list of companies that accept Shiba Inu later, but for a quick overview, consider spending your SHIB at establishments like Newegg, Gamestop, Crypto Emporium, and Menufy. These are just a few examples of places where SHIB is accepted directly for transactions.

Imagine buying your next gaming rig or movie ticket with $SHIB; the mainstream adoption would be undeniable. This would not only increase the demand for Shiba Inu but also potentially make it a household name. Retail acceptance could be the tipping point that propels Shiba Inu into the mainstream financial ecosystem.

Celebrity Endorsements

In the world of cryptocurrencies, a tweet or mention from a high-profile celebrity can send prices soaring. Elon Musk’s tweets have famously affected Dogecoin’s price, and a similar endorsement for Shiba Inu could have a comparable impact.

The power of celebrity endorsements lies in their ability to reach millions of people instantly. When a well-known figure speaks positively about a cryptocurrency, it often leads to a surge in interest and investment from the general public. While celebrity endorsements are unpredictable, they remain a potent catalyst for price movements in the crypto world. A single tweet from a celebrity could be the windfall that Shiba Inu needs to skyrocket.

Regulatory Clarity

The crypto market has long been plagued by regulatory uncertainties, which have kept many potential investors on the sidelines. However, as governments worldwide start to recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies, this could bring a new level of legitimacy to Shiba Inu.

Positive regulatory news, such as the approval of a Shiba Inu ETF or its recognition as a legitimate form of payment, could be monumental for its price trajectory. Regulatory clarity would not only attract institutional investors but also make retail investors more comfortable putting their money into Shiba Inu. This newfound legitimacy could be the catalyst that sends Shiba Inu back to its all-time highs.

Technological Innovations

Ethereum’s high gas fees have been a significant barrier to entry for many potential Shiba Inu investors. However, with Ethereum 2.0 and Layer 2 scaling solutions like Optimism and zk-Rollups gaining traction, these issues could soon be a thing of the past.

Moreover, the Shiba Inu development team has unveiled Shibarium, their highly anticipated layer two scaling solution, creating a significant buzz in the cryptocurrency market that shows no signs of abating.

New Shibarium scanner https://t.co/hN7Fqia54k and near 1 million wallets on #shibarium. — shibarium1 (@shibarium_) September 1, 2023

Importantly, the team has announced that transactions conducted on Shibarium will result in the burning of SHIB tokens. This introduces a strong scarcity mechanism aimed at reducing the coin’s circulating supply.

Prior to the launch of Shibarium, various projects have been consistently burning SHIB tokens. To date, more than 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens have been removed from the initial supply, and this number is expected to rise further. This deflationary approach is predicted to positively impact the price of Shiba Inu.

Lower transaction costs could make Shiba Inu more accessible, attracting a broader user base and, in turn, driving up its price. The integration of Layer 2 solutions could make transactions almost instantaneous and significantly cheaper, making Shiba Inu more appealing to both small and large investors.

NFT Integration

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the world by storm, and their integration into the Shiba Inu ecosystem could offer another avenue for growth. Whether it’s exclusive Shiba Inu collectables or partnerships with artists, NFTs could add another layer of utility and demand for the token. The NFT market has shown that people are willing to spend significant amounts on digital assets, and incorporating this into the Shiba Inu ecosystem could be a game-changer.

Community Initiatives

The Shiba Inu community, often referred to as the “Shiba Army,” has been a driving force behind the token’s success. Community-led initiatives, such as charitable donations, global meetups, and educational campaigns, can not only strengthen the community but also attract positive media attention.

A united and active community can be one of the most potent catalysts for driving up a cryptocurrency’s price. The Shiba Army’s ability to coordinate massive buying events, social media campaigns, and even charitable endeavours could serve as a significant boost to Shiba Inu’s market cap.

When Will SHIB Price Reach Its All-Time High?

Shiba Inu has experienced a steep decline of over 90% from its record high of $0.00008616, achieved in October 2021. Despite the optimism surrounding the Shibarium launch, it did not catalyse another bullish trend for SHIB. However, a study conducted by TechReport suggests that SHIB is poised to reclaim its all-time high, albeit over a longer timeframe.

According to the report’s findings, SHIB could potentially reach a maximum price of $0.000010269 in 2023. In 2024, the token might achieve a peak of $0.0000157484, followed by a projection of $0.0000232277 in 2025.

The report asserts that SHIB will exhibit gradual growth each year. However, it is not until 2029 that the popular canine-themed cryptocurrency is expected to surpass its previous all-time high, with the potential to reach a high of $0.0000979402. This represents a remarkable growth of 1125.78% from its current price range.

Conclusion

While Shiba Inu has faced its share of ups and downs, the potential for a resurgence is far from a pipe dream. From technological advancements to mainstream adoption, various factors could serve as catalysts for a new all-time high. As with any investment, there are risks involved, and it’s crucial to do your own research and exercise caution. However, for those who believe in Shiba Inu’s potential, the sky might just be the starting point.

Meme coins continue to rule the cryptocurrency market as challenges such as regulation and US financial turmoil dent the digital assets space. Shiba Inu awaits an impressive breakthrough as Shiba Memu displays future momentum.

ChatGPT also had some warnings, though, primarily outlining that limited utility could be a challenge. Unless the token develops a compelling use case or becomes integrated into larger platforms or systems, its value proposition might remain speculative.

So, will the Shiba Inu rocket reignite and reach new heights? Only time will tell, but these five events could very well be the spark that lights the fuse.

