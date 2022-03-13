TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market is again at a loss as it sheds 1.37%.

Bitcoin has also changed direction as it has lost 1.62% in the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin has also shed 2.16% in 24 hours, which is affected by bearishness.

Chainlink and Tron are both in losing mood, shedding 1.61% and 0.86%, respectively.

As said in the earlier roundups, there has been a continuation of the fluctuating pattern in the market. The volatility hasn’t let the market prosper or stable at a fixed value. Rather it has continued to and fro movements in a specific range. The new blow to the crypto market came from New York, where a new bill regarding Bitcoin mining and crypto, in general, has attracted much recognition. The result of it is in addition to the bearish forces that are slowing the market’s progress. If the bill is passed with a majority, there are chances that Bitcoin mining might be affected in the mentioned state.

Along with that, there are reports that drug cartels in Mexico have been using Bitcoin for transactions. Reports tell that drug business of about $25 billion takes place annually via Bitcoin, which is a danger to the market’s wellbeing. If this continues, there are chances that strict regulation will reduce the freedom of the market. There is a need to enhance strategies that could enable the blockchain systems’ use for fair purposes.

These and some other incidents might have a determining role in the privacy battle as there is a discussion regarding it in different parts of the world. Here is a brief overview of the market situation using Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and some other significant names.

BTC speeds up its losses

Bitcoin has continued its journey as the leading coin in the market. But the accusations of use in criminal activities might pose threats to it. Along with that, the recent reports about its use by Russians for the transaction can prove harmful for it. If there is some legal action taken regarding these issues, there are chances that the Bitcoin price might drop significantly.

For the last 24 hours, the data shows that Bitcoin has suffered under a load of new changes. The losses for it are about 1.62% for the last 24 hours. If the problems persist, there are chances that its value will reduce further. In comparison, the losses for the last seven days are about 0.04%.

The price for Bitcoin has also reduced due to the speeding momentum of losses and is in the $38,511.80 range. The market cap for Bitcoin is estimated to be $731,603,783,235. While if we look at the 24-hour trading volume, its value is about $15,431,897,652.

BNB continues in a shedding mood

Binance Coin has continued to lose value as the market hasn’t been favorable. Its graph shows that its value fell significantly over the past few days, and the downwards trajectory continues. The weekly losses for this coin are about 1.95%. In comparison, the daily losses have exceeded in value and are 2.16%. As a result of these changes, a significant fall is seen in its price.

The recent bearishness has brought it down from $400, and it is in the $369 range as per the latest updates. The current market cap for BNB is estimated to be $60,900,389,517. At the same time, the 24-hour trading volume of Binance coin remained $1,104,729,920.

The circulating supply for this coin was 165,116,761 BNB for the last 24 hours.

LINK amassing dips

Chainlink has continued to lower value as the market didn’t bring any productive boom to it in recent times. The last 24 hours were no different as the losses for Chainlink amounted to 1.61%. The seven-day data shows that it didn’t perform any better as its loss remained 4.61%.

The current price for this coin is in the $13.04 range. While if we take a peek at its market cap, it is estimated to be $6,089,040,061. The trading volume for the said coin is about $373,642,599.

The circulating supply for it remained 467,009,550 LINK.

TRX stabilizing itself

Tron has tried to recover its lost value despite the odds prevalent in the market. The recent change in its value has been the movement towards relative stability as it lowered its losses. The fact is evident from its graph shows that it has recovered greatly from the previous dip.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Tron has shed 0.86%. At the same time, the weekly dips amount to 063%. The market cap for Tron is estimated to be $6,050,728,274. The circulating supply for it remained 101,716,313,579 TRON during the last 24 hours.

Final Thoughts

The crypto market hasn’t been able to recover in full from the losses as the fluctuations continue. The result has been lowered value, as evident from the market cap, about $1.72T. The ongoing crisis in Europe has reduced investments in the market because of the lowered chances of growth. The most awaited change in the market is the continued bullishness which might revive it to the previous highs.