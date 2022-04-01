TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues to gain value, adding 1.94% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is in gain as it has added 0.99% to its bulk in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum is also bullish; the amount of gains is about 3.71%.

Polkadot and Dogecoin also show a bullish rally, adding 2.05% and 0.69%, respectively.

The global crypto market has continued to enjoy gains as the market has continued bullish. The recent gains came as a recovery after a tremendous outflow of funds that reduced the market cap value to $2.03T. It might have impacted the market much if the gains hadn’t stabilized it. The new gains have come as fresh air for the market that will give it strength against the gusts of bearishness. It has especially helped Bitcoin, which resumed gaining value after a short lag.

US bond markets are facing downturns due to a change in the situation. Experts predict that there are chances the downturn will continue and affect other markets as well. The results might be an increase in recession for various markets. The bitcoin blockchain is already facing problems in network difficulty resulting from two major declines. The result has been an increase in the bearishness of this coin. If the problems aren’t resolved soon, the results would be threatening its price value. This issue is also in the form of reduced market cap and trading volume.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other coins.

BTC continues to gain value

Bitcoin has been facing hard times due to changes in the situation. The change came as the result of the news of a crypto hack. The result was a panicking situation for the investors who found it better to go for sell-offs. The result was a continuous reduction in the value of Bitcoin and other currencies.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has added 0.99% over the last 24 hours. If we compare the data for the past seven days, its gains remained at 4.51%. The value of gains lowered because of the steep decrease in value on the last day. The current price for Bitcoin is in the $46,298.75 range. Bitcoin price had come down to $45K, and the recent improvement has increased its value.

The market cap value for Bitcoin is estimated to be $881,257,720,309. At the same time, the 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $38,826,525,868. The same amount in its native currency is about 837,104 BTC.

ETH is also enjoying bullishness

Ethereum has also been enjoying market bullishness as the result of continuing gains. Though it was bearish on the last day, it has regained value. The recent data shows that it has gained 3.71% over the last 24 hours. The graph for this coin shows that it went through steep depreciation, but the recent gains might bring it back to highs soon.

The weekly gains for Ethereum are about 9.85% which is much better than Bitcoin. The price value for this coin is in the $3,421.97 range. If we compare the market cap value for ETH, its value is about $411,672,506,486.

The 24-hour trading volume for Ethereum remained $21,236,998,316. The same amount in the native currency of Ethereum is 6,200,863 ETH. The circulating supply of Ethereum remained at 120,201,770 ETH.

DOT regaining value

Polkadot has also been through nerve shaking tests as it depreciated value. The change in value for the last 24 hours amounted to 2.05%. If we take a peek at the price value for Polkadot, it is currently at $21.86. Though its price is comparatively in a better range, it has suffered significant value losses. The weekly performance shows that it gained 6.37%.

The market cap value for Polkadot is estimated to be $21,683,769,779. In contrast, the 24-hour trading volume of DOT is about $1,171,397,371. The mentioned amount in its native currency is about 53,350,862 DOT.

The circulating supply of it remained at 987,579,315 DOT.

DOGE trying to reach new heights

Dogecoin is also in gain as the market has taken a bullish turn. The rally towards investments resulted in gains of 0.69%. If we compare its weekly performance, the gains for Dogecoin are about 6.36%. The price value for it is in the $0.1397 range.

The current market cap for DOGE is estimated to be $18,596,719,210. If we look at this coin’s 24-hour trading volume value, it shows $915,549,267. The circulating supply of this coin remained at 132,670,764,300 DOGE.

Final Thoughts

The market has seen significant gains, due to which the recovery process has begun. The recent wave of bearishness had stripped the market of its hard-earned gains. As the market is improving due to gains for Bitcoin and altcoins, the global market cap value has enhanced to $2.13T. If the influx continues, its value might improve further as the gains will strengthen it to reach the predicted highs.