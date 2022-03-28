TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues its gains, adding 5.37% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is also in gains, adding 5.67% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum is also bullish as it added 5.67% in the previous 24 hours.

Chainlink and Tron are also in gains, adding 5.09% and 4.12%, respectively.

The global crypto market has continued to soar in value because of the continuous bullishness. It has retained the continuous value of gains while the sell-offs were reduced to a record low. The changes are expected to continue as the indicators tell of the bullish market. The result of these changes is the continued addition of value which strengthened the emaciated market, affected by the deteriorating political conditions.

The market went through its worst lows when the Russia-Ukraine conflict heightened. The positive changes have been in the mood for the last two weeks and have added much strength to them. As the fears have reduced after these gains, there are chances that it will achieve new heights. The predictions of the market reaching $10T might come true soon if the bullishness continues.

Bitcoin miner Iris Energy is gathering new funds to enhance its services, and the latest in this series is the raise of $71M. The financing came through NYDIG, and it will be spent to improve Bitcoin mining services. Here is a brief overview of the market situation using the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other altcoins.

BTC nearing $48K

Bitcoin has been in a bullish mood as the market has been favorable for most coins. Though there has been no improvement in the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, the enhanced use of crypto has led to increased activity of Bitcoin and other currencies.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has been able to add 5.67% to its value. If we compare the weekly data, it has added 15.90% to its bulk. The price of Bitcoin has also improved due to the additional value. Its current price is $47,377.78.

The current market cap for Bitcoin is estimated to be $900,004,807,820. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $36.805,327,527. The same amount in the native currency of Bitcoin is about 776,848 BTC.

ETH setting new highs

Ethereum has been in gains since the market attracted a new rally towards it. The only difference was short-lasting fluctuations, which slightly affected its value. One of the main reasons for the gains is the popularity of Ethereum in Google searches. The result has been the attraction of new investors to the market.

For the last 24 hours, the data shows that Ethereum has made the same gains as Bitcoin, which are about 5.67%. Though the value of these gains varies, the ratio is almost the same. The weekly gains for Ethereum are about 15.27% which are a bit higher than that of Bitcoin. The current price for Ethereum is $3,355.11.

The market cap value for Ethereum is estimated to be $403,108,632,990. In comparison, its 24-hour trading volume of it remained at $19,797,786,760. The circulating supply of Ethereum is estimated to be 120,147,637.

LINK in a full swing

Chainlink is also following the dominant market trend. The result of these gains is an addition of 3.57% over the last 24 hours. If we compare the seven-day addition, it has been able to add a value of 14.81% to its bulk. The current price for Chainlink is in the $17.02 range.

The current market cap value for Chainlink is $1,948,301,295. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $813,152,043. The same amount in its native currency is about 47,777,475. The circulating supply of Chainlink is estimated to be $467,009,550 LINK.

The graph for Chainlink shows that its gains fluctuated a little in recent days, but then the gains dominated, and since then, it has continued bullish.

TRX is in a bullish mood

Tron is also one of the bullish coins in the market. The gains for the last 24 hours show that it has added 4.12%. If we compare the seven-day losses of Tron, it shows 15.15%. The current price for Tron is $0.07061.

If we take a peek at the market cap value of Tron, it is estimated to be $7,180,755,781. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of Tron is about $1,346,092,672. The circulating supply of Tron remained at 101,696,556,643 TRX.

Final Thoughts

The increase in the value of the global crypto market is attracting new investors to the market. The result of the coming gains to the market is the reduced value of sell-offs. If we look at the global market cap value, it is estimated to be $2.13T. As the influx continues, there will be a further increase in the amount of investments in the market. Experts are of the view that the market will continue to be bullish.