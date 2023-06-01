Pepe price analysis: Bullish sentiment drives PEPE market as buying pressure intensifies

TL;DR Breakdown

Pepe price analysis shows that the green candle pattern has been driving the PEPE/USD market for a few hours. The most recent surge saw the price climb to a high of $0.000001323 before slightly decreasing in value. Although there may have been some minor bearish pressure on the market, buyers still remain in control and are poised to break through the $0.000001323 resistance level.

Pepe price analysis also shows that $0.000001197 is now acting as a support area for the PEPE/USD pair, meaning that buyers can be more confident of holding onto their gains in the short term. The current momentum suggests that bulls are still pushing hard to take the price even higher; currently, the PEPE/USD pair is up 3.09% since the start of the day.

Pepe price analysis for 1 day: PEPE follows an uptrend as buying pressure intensifies

The 24-hour chart also shows that PEPE is in an uptrend, with the current price being $0.000001282 at the time of writing. The coin value suffered during the past day as the selling pressure was trying to take over; however, the buyers were able to push back and keep the coin afloat above $0.000001280. The market cap for the token stands at $503,709,166, while the trading volume for the past 24 hours is $156,118,276. The circulating supply of the token is 391,790,000,000,000 PEPE.

The bullish sentiment has been driving PEPE’s market as buyers regain confidence in the token’s potential to reach new heights. The RSI indicator is currently at 48.71 which indicates that the buying pressure in the PEPE/USD pair has increased recently. The MACD chart demonstrates that the bulls are still in control as it makes a strong bullish crossover. The MACD line is currently above the signal line, which implies that further gains for PEPE are possible in the near future. The moving average indicator is present at $0.000001398, showing that the price is still trading below the average value as it heads toward potential gains.

Pepe price analysis 4-hour price analysis: Bulls hold the upper hand

The hourly Pepe price analysis favors the buying side as well, as a strong rise in PEPE/USD value has been detected in the past few hours. The bulls have taken over the market and have uplifted the price level to $0.00001323, which was a level of resistance earlier. The PEPE has been trading in a range- between $0.000001310 and $0.000001352 in the past 4 hours, and the buyers were able to breach through the upper range easily.

The hourly moving average is currently at $0.000001253, showing that the price is still trading a little below the average value. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently above the 30 level, which indicates that the buying pressure in the PEPE/USD pair has increased recently. The MACD chart shows that the bulls are still in control as it makes a strong bullish crossover. The MACD line is currently above the signal line, indicating more upside potential for the PEPE price in the near future.

Pepe coin price analysis conclusion

Overall, Pepe price analysis indicates that the token is still in an uptrend with strong buying pressure. Although there might be minor bearish pullbacks, bulls remain confident of taking charge and pushing PEPE/USD towards higher levels. The bulls are still in control of the market and could take the price to a new high soon. If buyers can break through $0.000001323 resistance level, further appreciation in PEPE/USD could be seen in the near future.