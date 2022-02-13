TL;DR Breakdown Bitcoin is cautiously navigating the $40-42K range.

The crypto market is flouncing to get stability

TERRA is up by more than 3%

Terra and Cardano gains 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively

Despite a 1.16 percent increase in value, the global market cap has risen to $1.90 T after a recent inflow. As the global market size shrinks, so does trading volume, which has fallen more than 30 percent since the beginning of the year.

Small but notable price declines among the 10 most popular cryptocurrencies are to blame for the market’s decline in market capitalization. There have been abrupt declines in the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

Bitcoin is cautiously navigating the $40-42K range

In the previous twenty-four hours, Bitcoin‘s value has fluctuated between $40k and $42k. Since Bitcoin is a multi-thousand dollar currency, these price movements aren’t that alarming, but investors are still holding their breath in the hopes that this trend doesn’t go below $40k.

Source Coinmarketcap

The last thing Bitcoin investors want is for the price to drop below $40k once again, yet despite this, investors continue to monitor the market as trading volume drops by several percent.

As Bitcoin’s value is so high, even a 2 percent reduction/increase in value may make a huge difference of hundreds of dollars. The total market capitalization of Bitcoin is $805,979,055,716, with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,460,166,975.

Ethereum’s value begins to rise

As a result of Ethereum‘s 1.5 percent price decline, the worldwide investors begin to worry about the future status of the market. The worldwide crypto market cap is heavily reliant on Ethereum and Bitcoin, putting a lot of pressure on these two coins.

Source Coinmarketcap

Ethereum’s price has dropped to $2,933, but it hasn’t remained there, giving investors’ faith that the positive trend will continue for the rest of the month despite the drop in value. It has a $351,292,737,773 market cap, but a $9,642,236,835 trading volume following a 13.37 percent decline in value.

Terra and Cardano gains 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively

Two of the top twenty currencies in the world seem to be on the rise right now! Terra, a platform for stablecoins, has risen to a position of 9th in the cryptocurrency market. Terra now costs $53 after a 3 percent increase.

Source Coinmarketcap

In the Top 10, Cardano has risen 2 percent to $1.02. Coin charts showing a green coloration indicate that things may be looking better for Cardano‘s currency despite the recent boost in its price. As Cardano’s clout rises in the crypto market, its backers may rejoice.

Final Thoughts

Cryptocurrency markets across the world have begun the new month with a flurry of activity, but we’re still in the midst of a period of price volatility, with expectations that this month will not be as volatile as January. The news was no longer shocking, given that Ethereum has emerged as the leading blockchain platform for hundreds of decentralized apps.

The Ethereum update, which was supposed to make the network more efficient and scalable, has been halted by a bug. Is it possible that Bitcoin may soon provide a new feature to its platform? If you want to stay up with crypto price movements and choose among feasible utility-based cryptocurrencies, keep your eyes and mind open.

By the end of 2022, investors will continue to push their coins up the crypto hierarchy and shatter their marks set earlier in the next year.