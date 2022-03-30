TL;DR Breakdown

The global crypto market is in gain, the additions for the last 24 hours amount to 0.59%.

Bitcoin is also in gain as it added 0.37% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum is moving in a bullish manner, attracting gains of 1.75%.

Algorand is bearish as it shed 1.28% while Stellar XLM added 0.76%.

The global crypto market has continued to be bullish, but there is a clear difference seen in its gains. The changes haven’t been much favorable in its case as the gains have lowered with time. The lag in the value of these coins is evident from the chart difference as the value of additions has dropped significantly. The decrease hasn’t affected the market much, but the progress has been impeded for some coins. The difference this time is bearishness for some significant altcoins in the market.

Analysts predict that the rally for some coins might even go to 300%, which means a big ratio of additions might continue towards these coins. The increase in their value will give the market cap a push to move it further high. Energy campaigners and environmental experts have demanded greener Bitcoin and altcoins. Bitcoin and other coins mining are currently causing negative impacts, though relatively low. If there is a change toward green mining, it will positively impact the growth of the market.

Dubai has continued to attract crypto investments as its crypto-friendly policies have begun to bear fruit. Bybit and Crypto.com have joined other companies in providing crypto services in Dubai which will enhance its economy. Here is a brief overview of the market situation using the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other coins.

BTC regains momentum

Source: Tradingview

Chris Larson has started a campaign worth $5 million to initiate Bitcoin code change. The campaign hasn’t attracted a positive response from Bitcoin investors. The change might not necessarily be implemented, as the change depends on the consent of the majority of the members of the blockchain system. There is the possibility of the change as some members might go for it. It is yet to be seen if this change takes place.

The recent data for Bitcoin shows that it has been able to clinch 0.37% over the last 24 hours. Comparing the data for the last seven days shows that the gains are about 11.94%. The current price value of Bitcoin is in the $47,871.00 range.

The current market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $909,419,180,074. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is $35,650,861,047. The same amount in the native currency of Bitcoin is 744,728 BTC.

ETH continues the pace

Ethereum is also one of those currencies which have continued to attract investments. The comeback of Ethereum is tremendous after the lows at the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The new gains have increased its support levels, and it is enjoying the fruits of the current market rally.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Ethereum has gained 1.75%. Its past seven days are also good as the gains have been 14.43%. The gains have helped it strengthen its value which resulted in price enhancement. The current price for Ethereum is in the $3,449.93 range. The $4K range might not be too far if the gains continue.

The market cap value for Ethereum is estimated to be $414,544,227,386. If we compare its 24-hour trading volume, it also shows improvement and is about $20,923,845,745. The circulating supply of Ethereum is about 120,160,025 ETH.

ALGO turns bearish

Algorand is one of those coins in the market that have changed course and turned bearish. These changes have resulted in a loss of 1.28% over the last 24 hours. If we compare the performance for the previous week, it has been able to add 13.75% to its value.

The market cap value for Algorand is estimated to be $6,286,697,334. The price for this coin has also lowered a little due to the losses. Its current price is in the $0.9478 range. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $298,821,135.

The circulating supply of it remained at 6,632,774,572 ALGO.

XLM continuing forward with the march

Stellar XLM has been following the lead of Bitcoin and other bullish coins in the market. The result has been increasing value as the rally continues. The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has added 0.76% over the last 24 hours.

The market cap for Stellar is estimated to be $5,865,628,883. The market price value of Stellar is about $0.2374. While its 24-hour trading volume of it is about $544,573,096. The same amount in its native currency is about 2,293,478,284.

The circulating supply of this coin is 24,703,189,629.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has been able to add further to the value as the influx continues. Its current market cap value of it is about $2.17T. As the gains have continued towards Bitcoin and other altcoins, the investors are more confident in the market. The sell-offs have reduced, but the recent changes in the market suggest some other changes. As there is a possible trend of bearishness dominating the market, there are chances of it lowering the gains.