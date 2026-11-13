Amazon plans World Product Graph to counter AI shopping agents

Amazon is building a system called World Product Graph to gather details about almost every product sold around the world.

Reuters reported that the project aims to keep people shopping on Amazon instead of using AI tools to find and buy products.

Data on every item, whether Amazon sells it or not

The idea is to give shoppers all the information they need on Amazon. They could compare products, check which vacuum cleaner is the newest, or find a tablet that meets their needs without visiting other websites.

The plan appears in a roughly six-page document where it describes the new ideas and explains why they are worth developing. The document lists October 1, 2027, as a potential launch date. However, Reuters could not confirm if Amazon would launch the project on that date or if it would launch at all.

Amazon said the document does not necessarily show what the company is currently planning. “Draft, outdated documents often paint an incomplete picture and the existence of a brainstorming document such as this one doesn’t necessarily reflect our current plans,” the company told Reuters.

The document also shows that the project is being handled by Amazon’s Selection & Catalog Systems division. Robert Tekiela, a vice president in the division, is leading the work.

The research gap Amazon wants to close

Amazon wants to make it easier for people to find product information on its website. This could help it compete with Google in online searches and Walmart in online shopping.

According to a 2025 Morgan Stanley report cited by BigGo Finance, 57% of online shoppers use Google when they first start looking for products. Only 16% start on Amazon.

The tech giant is coversely more popular when shoppers already know what they want to buy. In these situations, about 41% of the shoppers begin their searches on Amazon, compared with 23% on Google and 18% on Walmart.

Brand feeds and web crawling

Amazon plans to get product information in two ways. Some brands and retailers would send details about their products directly to Amazon. The company would also use software to collect information from other shopping websites.

This would require Amazon to understand how each website lists its products. The document says Coca-Cola and Bayer have already agreed to share their product details.

Reuters could not confirm how Amazon would collect information from other websites or whether it would always ask for permission. This raises questions about copyright and whether Amazon would follow the rules of those websites.

Rufus answers that are ‘factually wrong’

Amazon also wants to make its AI shopping tool better. The tool was called Rufus before Amazon renamed it “Alexa for Shopping” in May 2026. An internal document says it sometimes gives wrong or incomplete answers, and shoppers may not notice the errors.

The tool also costs a lot to run. The document says Rufus handles around 83 million searches a week. Amazon believes that having better product details could help it use cheaper AI models and spend less money.

However, Amazon told Reuters that the usage figures were “significantly outdated.” The company also said Alexa for Shopping gives correct answers about 97% of the time worldwide, based on its own data.

Muse, Perplexity and the agent threat

Amazon is also concerned about AI tools that help people find and buy products online. These tools could lead shoppers to other stores with better product information. During Amazon’s third-quarter earnings call, CEO Andy Jassy said not many people were shopping this way yet. He also said these tools had only a small effect on Amazon’s advertising business.

However, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Amazon executives are more worried about these tools than they have let on publicly.

Meta’s AI assistant, Muse, has gained more than 10 million users in the US and Canada since launching in September 2026. JPMorgan said Muse could become the most widely used AI app for consumers since ChatGPT.

Amazon blocked Muse from its shopping website that same month. It also sued Perplexity last year over similar access to its website in a case that is still ongoing.

The company also blocked xAI’s Grok agent from its website. After the move, Elon Musk wrote on X in October 2026: “Maybe we should start a competitor to Amazon.”