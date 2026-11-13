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Thailand SEC proposes $148,000 daily stablecoin transfer cap

ByOpeyemi OlanrewajuOpeyemi Olanrewaju 3 mins read
Thailand SEC suggests $148,000 cap on stablecoin transfers
  • Thailand’s SEC has proposed capping stablecoin deposits and withdrawals at 5 million baht (about $148,000) per customer per day at each licensed crypto operator, and banning transfers involving third-party wallets.
  • The rules target exchanges, brokers, and their high-value users as part of an anti-money-laundering push.
  • Public comments are open until November 26, with the measures set to kick in 60 days after they are finalized.

Thailand’s securities regulator plans to limit stablecoin deposits and withdrawals to 5 million baht (about $148,000) per customer each day on each licensed crypto platform. The plan aims to stop money laundering, and people can give their opinions on it until November 26.

The proposed 5 million baht limit would apply separately to deposits and withdrawals. The plan would let customers deposit and withdraw up to 5 million baht each per day on the same licensed crypto platform.

This means someone with accounts on several Thai crypto platforms would get a new daily limit on each one.

The limit would also not apply when customers send stablecoins between their own accounts on two licensed Thai crypto platforms. However, both platforms must follow the Travel Rule, which requires them to share information about who is sending and receiving the funds.

According to Stablecoin Insider, the limits would mainly affect people sending stablecoins from licensed Thai platforms to foreign exchanges or crypto wallets they control themselves.

Only personal wallets allowed

The plan would also limit who customers can send stablecoins to or receive them from . Customers could only deposit or withdraw stablecoins using accounts or wallets confirmed to be their own. Sending money to or receiving using third-parties would not be allowed.

Licensed crypto platforms would have to check their customers and watch how money moves through their services. They would also need to find accounts used for illegal payments and use blockchain tools to track transfers linked to suspicious crypto wallets.

Thailand’s SEC also wants to make sure customers are not moving more money than their income and financial situation would suggest.

However, the rules would not apply when people send crypto directly to each other without using a licensed platform.

New limits on market makers and brokers

The plan would also bring new rules for crypto exchanges and brokers. Exchanges would have to name the market makers they work with. They would also be required to name which cryptocurrencies they help people trade.

Market makers help people buy and sell crypto more easily. However, brokers would no longer be allowed to use outside firms to help with trading between stablecoins and the Thai baht.

Trades arranged by brokers and dealers outside exchanges would have to be worth at least 3 million baht (about $88,500). Their prices would also have to be made public.

Some transactions would not be affected by the daily limit. These include transfers companies make for their own business and trades by market makers. Payments or refunds for new token sales through SEC-approved ICO platforms are also included. The limit would also not apply to certain transactions approved by the Bank of Thailand.

Building on September hearing

Thailand’s SEC first asked for public views on the proposed rules on September 11, 2026, according to Stablecoin Insider. The latest plan keeps the main rules but adds one change.

People who use stablecoins to buy new tokens through SEC-approved ICO platforms would not face the daily limit. The same applies to refunds from these sales. This means the payments would not count toward their normal daily limit.

The Thailand SEC said the rules are meant to stop people from using crypto for money laundering, online crimes or illegal money transfers between countries. Thai authorities have already taken steps to deal with these problems, including using computer tools to look for unusual USDT trades.

The new rules are slated to begin 60 days after the final announcement.

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Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Opeyemi Olanrewaju

Opeyemi Olanrewaju

Opeyemi specializes in creating and refining high-quality content focused on cryptocurrency, global financial markets and the economy. He graduated from the University of Ibadan with an MBBS degree. He has worked as Editor-in-Chief for his College’s editorial publication and previously at CFA. For over six years, he has helped safeguard uniqueness as news editor at Cryptopolitan.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Only personal wallets allowed
2. New limits on market makers and brokers
3. Building on September hearing
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