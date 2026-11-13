Google clears South Korea’s map security checks, strips territory coordinates

South Korea said on Friday that Google had met the safety rules for sending detailed maps of the country overseas. This brings Google closer to offering full navigation services after 19 years of disputes with the South Korean government.

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Friday that a team of government officials and outside experts had confirmed Google followed the security rules, according to the Korea Herald.

The team checked whether Google had met the conditions set on February 27, when South Korea allowed it to send highly detailed maps of the country overseas. These maps use a 1:5,000 scale, meaning they show much more detail than regular maps. Google submitted its final report on November 4.

As part of the changes, Google removed information showing exact locations in South Korea from Google Maps and Google Earth. This applies to both the websites and the Android and iPhone apps.

Google also added a system that blocks app updates if they include location details that are not allowed. This is meant to stop the removed information from appearing again.

Under South Korean law, detailed maps cannot be sent overseas without approval from the land minister. This applies to maps more detailed than 1:25,000. For comparison, a 1:5,000-scale map uses one centimeter to show 50 meters of actual distance.

How sensitive sites stay hidden

South Korea will not share the exact locations or sizes of military and security sites with Google. Instead, the country’s mapping agency, the National Geographic Information Institute, will hide these sites on maps before a local company sends the images to Google.

Google signed a deal to receive the images on August 31 and must use them without making any changes.

For now, Google is using satellite images from foreign companies. It has also temporarily blurred sensitive sites it found on its own, according to Businesskorea.

Google has removed Street View images showing military and security sites, as well as roads within 50 meters of them. It has also removed older images of these areas from Google Earth.

The tech giant can only send basic maps and road details overseas. These include road layouts, the number of lanes and speed limits. The company must use the information without changing it.

Enforcement terms in Google agreement

Google has made the head of Google Korea responsible for map-related issues. It has also set up a system to handle government requests 24 hours a day. If South Korea reports a security issue, the official must tell Google’s headquarters immediately and make sure the problem is fixed within one working day.

Google has also prepared plans for emergencies, such as war or major natural disasters. Under these plans, it can work with the government to change restricted areas or turn off certain map features.

The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 but ended without a peace treaty. South Korea is therefore still technically at war with North Korea. This is one reason the country has long had strict rules on map information.

An official told the Korea Herald that the government would keep checking whether Google follows the rules and can respond properly to security problems.

South Korea can suspend or cancel Google’s permit if the company seriously breaks any of the rules. The government can also order Google to fix any problems with how it handles the country’s map data.

Tmap enters the picture

Google has chosen Tmap Mobility to prepare maps for its services in South Korea, industry sources told the Korea Herald. It could start using the information stored on Korean servers as early as 2027, under the rules of its permit.

The deal only covers basic details such as roads, buildings and addresses. It does not include users’ personal information, current locations, or search history. The deal will also not involve travel routes or more detailed maps and location data.

Neither company has said how long the deal will last or how much it is worth. However, industry estimates put its value at several million dollars a year.

Google and Tmap have worked together since 2008. Tmap also provides navigation systems to more than 20 carmakers worldwide, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volvo.