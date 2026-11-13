Singapore drops Alice Huang case, charges fifth server buyer and calls out limited US help

They also said the US and Super Micro gave only limited help.

Singapore charged Shi Bingzhe, 34, with 41 offenses over 917 servers in a fraud case involving AI hardware that may contain restricted Nvidia chips.

A fifth buyer implicated in the scheme that diverted AI servers has been charged by Singapore in the latest fallout from the drama that has led to Jensen Huang stepping down from his role at Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Alice Huang, the Megaspeed executive whose romantic relationship with Jensen Huang started the whole episode, will also not be facing any further probe related to the issue, as Singapore accused the United States of not aiding the investigation.

Singapore charges fifth defendant over diverted Nvidia chips

According to charge sheets dated November 10, Singapore has named Shi Bingzhe, the 34-year-old businessman who ran Superphi and served as NJ Global Financial’s chief operating officer, as the fifth defendant in a scheme that rerouted advanced AI chips into China despite export controls.

Shi faces 41 counts, each carrying up to 10 years in prison, up to $500,000 in fines, or both.

The prosecutors said the two companies linked with Shi acquired 917 servers across 41 separate transactions from Aperia International. They also allege that he ignored knowledge that the hardware was the proceeds of Aperia’s fraud by false representation.

Shi joins Jenny Lim, Alan Wei Zhaolun, Aaron Woon Guo Jie, and Chinese national Li Ming on the list of defendants, who face charges ranging from fraud and money laundering to fraudulent trading.

With Shi’s Superphi and NJ Global Financial, the list of companies facing the court over the scheme now stands at six, including Aperia International, A-Speed Infotech, Aperia Cloud Services (II) and Luxuriate Your Life.

Home affairs minister has said the operators of the scheme may have illegally moved Nvidia AI chips along with servers from Asustek, Dell and Super Micro.

Why Singapore won’t prosecute Alice Huang

A late Thursday statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs stressed that Alice Huang “was not investigated for espionage,” although police investigated her for suspected false declarations related to server purchases during her time as an executive at the Singapore-registered cloud firm Megaspeed.

The ministry’s statement confirmed that Investigators did not find sufficient evidence that Huang committed any offense connected to the suspected inaccurate declarations made by Megaspeed.

Notably, the statement said Huang knowingly gave false information to downplay her role at the company. For that, the former Megaspeed executive was given a stern warning and banned the Kong Koong resident from returning to the country.

Huang left the country the same day her passport was returned to her, on February 26 this year.

Important context to note is that the Singapore probe had been going on before Alice’s affair with Jensen Huang became public knowledge and turned into an internationally followed drama.

Singapore called out lack of US help

The ministry used its update to air a grievance. Singapore’s police and customs authorities opened the Megaspeed investigation in February 2025 to establish whether servers bought locally, then shipped to Malaysia without touching Singaporean soil, had reached a third country.

To check records across jurisdictions, Singapore sought information on Super Micro. The Attorney-General’s Chambers raised the matter with US authorities in July 2025, and the police force repeated the request to the Department of Justice and the FBI on several occasions from September 2025 onward.

“Despite these repeated requests, Singapore has to date received limited information or assistance in respect of the company,” the ministry said.

The DOJ has already indicted two Super Micro executives over a scheme to ship servers to China in breach of US law, and the company parted ways with three staff after an internal review. Super Micro has denied ever selling to Megaspeed.

US officials had their own interest in the firm. On June 24, 2025, the Bureau of Industry and Security visited Megaspeed in Singapore to verify where its hardware ended up. Alice Huang attended that visit and later sat for a police interview, after which officers impounded her passport to keep her in the country.