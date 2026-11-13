Muse takes over insurance, cable and DMV calls for paid US users.

Meta’s Muse agent began phoning US businesses Thursday for paying subscribers, taking over chores like insurance, cable and DMV calls.

Chief AI officer Alexandr Wang announced the feature on X, and for now calls are restricted to paid plans.

Alexandr Wang opens phone access to Meta’s $20 and $100 plans

“insurance? cable? DMV? dinner res? not your problem anymore,” Wang wrote. Calls are “out now to paid subs in the US,” he said.

Muse’s official account followed soon after. It promoted outbound calling as a way to “handle the wait times” for paid US subscribers.

The agent books tables at restaurants, makes appointments and waits on hold. In September, Meta tested calling with a select group of early adopters who had to ask Muse for access.

Paid access begins with the $20-a-month Power plan, which includes 500 million Muse tokens per week.

The $100 Maximum plan boosts the allowance to 3 billion tokens a week. Muse is still free, with a limit on use, and those who reach it can either pay to upgrade, or wait for the allowance to reset.

Let Muse handle the wait times while you get back some free time. Introducing outbound calling, available now for paid US subscribers. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/O7i64Uhy21 — Muse (@Muse) November 12, 2026

Meta’s phone agent now goes up against Google and Instinct

Matt Schlicht, the creator of Moltbook who works at Meta Superintelligence, posted a recreation of one early call on October 9. His Muse rang up a Volvo dealership to ascertain when the next available appointment was and waited on the line for 15 minutes.

Muse said it was calling on his behalf and transcribing the call in that recreation. It never said it was an AI directly.

Many receptionists and businesses will hang up once they realize they are speaking to an AI agent. Improved voice synthesis makes it harder to distinguish.

At Meta’s Connect event in September, Mark Zuckerberg promised that Muse will remain free for most users, with Meta taking a small cut from transactions carried out by the agent, reported Cryptopolitan. Muse has trimmed users’ insurance costs and negotiated one cable bill down by $85 a month, Wang said then.

Meta said last month that Muse has more than 10 million users. The agent attained 10.2 million downloads in the US in 40 days and accounted for 39% of Meta’s ad spend in October, up from 23% in September.

October 16 daily active users reached 2.5 million. Google’s Gemini and startup Instinct already make calls for their users.

Google has also created “Call For Me” on Pixel phones. Instinct recently added a “Concierge” feature for more complicated calls.

Everyone, including free plans, will soon have access to Muse’s new email address feature, Wang wrote Wednesday, noting that the feature is out to paid subscribers in the US and Canada. Calls are still pay only.

Meta shares closed at $623.61 on Thursday, down 0.8%.