Anthropic brings Claude to factories with 17 manufacturing skills.

Anthropic released Claude onto the factory floor Thursday with a plugin with 17 skills, called “Claude for Manufacturing.”

The skills cover sales, quality, operations, supply chain, design and setup.

The plugin connects to Autodesk Fusion, Infor, Microsoft 365 and Oracle NetSuite.

A 2025 survey by the Manufacturing Leadership Council found that 79% of manufacturers said they enter data by hand. Each job or task is handled by Claude until a user has to review the work.

Quotes, failed inspections and Autodesk Fusion designs run through the plugin

Some skills handle one task. Others chain steps until a person has to verify the work.

For example, an estimator sends a customer request to Claude then he/she receives a list of information needed, cost comparison with similar jobs and a draft quote. A quality engineer can use Claude to register a failed inspection, look up previous reports with the same defect, then write the corrective action report.

If a technician is dealing with a faulty machine, Claude helps with ranking the likely causes using data from sensors, repair notes, photos and the operating manual. When a buyer sends out a request for a quote or RFQ, Claude helps with drafting it and preparing a comparison of the bids.

Autodesk Fusion is software engineers use to design parts and products in 3D. For example, an engineer designs a metal bracket that holds a motor in its place. Claude skills then create variations of the design, such as a lighter bracket. Each variation is then scored against the final requirement, like strength, weight and cost.

Plant managers get a production report. It shows the output against compared to the target and downtime duration. It also shows the cost of both cases.

Some plants operate on software that has no connector to Claude. In this case, routines can be exported to Microsoft 365 and Claude can work on them.

Anthropic has more manufacturing skills planned to be released in the future.

Infor lets buyers approve purchase orders via chat

Infor, a maker of core software for manufacturers, shipped its own plugin the same day. The Infor connector in Claude for Manufacturing only lets users look up records, but Infor’s plugin lets users alter them from Claude.

Assuming a consignment of steel is 2 weeks late. The buyer asks which customer orders will be affected and how much steel other sites have available.

If the buyer approves, Claude can issue a purchase order to another supplier and reschedule production.

Claude access is based on the buyer’s Infor permissions. Infor Industry AI for Claude is accessible to select Infor Velocity Suite customers, who must have their own license to leverage Claude.

“Manufacturers need answers grounded in how their business really runs, and then the ability to act on them,” said Kevin Samuelson, CEO of Infor.

“Manufacturing depends on expertise spread across many systems, and a large part of the day goes to moving information between them,” said Lauren Collett, head of enterprise industries GTM at Anthropic.

An estimator still has to provide the quote, and the quality engineer still needs to review the fix. Claude can trace its numbers and assertions back to the given data and other related documents.

Claude for Manufacturing doesn’t operate equipment. Anthropic is developing a separate research preview, the Model Hardware Standard, to supply programmable machines with a common language to describe their measurements and settings and safety limits.

On November 5, Cryptopolitan reported that Anthropic rolled out Claude Personal Finance beta. Anthropic also shipped the cheaper and faster model Fable 5.2.

Enterprise and Team users can install the plug-in and set it up with a simple prompt. After that, Claude asks the user about which systems they use checks the connections and then list the skills that aren’t available for use yet.

Anthropic has scheduled a technical webinar to showcase the manufacturing plug-in on November 17 at 11 AM Eastern time.