North Korea replayed victims’ webcam clips to lure crypto workers
- North Korean hackers played recorded webcam clips of trusted contacts on video calls to trick crypto workers into installing malware.
- The DOJ said the FaceStealer scheme took more than $400 million in crypto over 18 months.
- The DOJ seized FaceStealer’s cloud infrastructure, and the FBI took over 900 webcam videos of victims.
North Korean hackers used accounts stolen from previous victims to invite new targets to video calls and played secretly recorded webcam clips of people those targets knew.
The scheme, known as FaceStealer by the FBI, stole more than $400 million in crypto over 18 months, the Justice Department said Thursday.
The department took down FaceStealer’s cloud infrastructure. The FBI also seized more than 900 webcam videos of the scheme’s victims under a federal warrant.
DOJ says a fake audio glitch tricked targets into installing malware
The DOJ said in a release that the crews target people working in crypto and web3. When a target joins, the hackers record that person’s own webcam and play back prerecorded footage of a known contact, faking the presence of a trusted colleague on the call.
The hackers produce deepfake videos of influential people in crypto and web3 with what the department called “super intelligence,” and then run them in the same meetings.
Partway through the call there is a bogus technical fault, for example that the target is not being heard.
Then a link/prompt to “fix” it. It silently installs malware.
Once the computer is hacked, hackers can steal crypto or utilize the target’s access to other systems. In some instances, the theft and account takeovers happened months to over a year after the initial break-in.
Hackers also hunt through each new victim’s contact lists, social media and messaging apps. Personal and professional contacts discovered there become the next targets.
“It exploits our trust in ubiquitous video conference platforms and valued personal relationships. If you can’t imagine a scenario where you might fall prey to it, you are not thinking creatively enough.”
Patrick Grandy, the FBI Los Angeles Field Office’s assistant director in charge, said.
FaceStealer turns on open-source developers as DOJ restrains $1.2 billion
Open source software developers are increasingly targeted. The hackers are targeting their devices and code repository accounts that they control, which the DOJ said appears to be designed to enable supply-chain attacks.
FaceStealer was linked to North Korean groups named Sapphire Sleet, UNC1069, Dangerous Password, CryptoCore, APT38, BlueNoroff and Stardust Chollima, the department said.
In February, Cryptopolitan reported that UNC1069 hijacked a crypto executive’s Telegram account to lure a target into a fake Zoom call. The attackers then feigned audio issues and had the victim run troubleshooting commands.
The FBI put out a report about how the scheme works, including protection steps and advice for victims. It also set up a FaceStealer website as a resource hub.
The DOJ coupled the FaceStealer seizure with another action. It won court approval to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion that had been stolen from Binance, part of more than $2.7 billion that has been frozen so far.
The department blamed North Korean military hackers it calls TraderTraitor for siphoning more than $6 billion from the exchange around Oct. 29. North Korea has denied any involvement.
“North Korea’s government bankrolls its rogue regime and illicit weapons program through cryptocurrency theft,” said M. Scott Proctor, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security.
TraderTraitor is still laundering the Binance funds via crypto bridges, mixers and exchanges. Efforts to trace, freeze, seize and forfeit them continue.
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FAQs
What is FaceStealer?
FaceStealer is a North Korean scheme that plays recorded webcam clips of trusted contacts on video calls, then tricks targets into installing malware.
How much crypto did the FaceStealer scheme steal?
More than $400 million over the past 18 months, the DOJ said.
Who did the DOJ blame for the $1.2 billion Binance seizure?
The DOJ blamed North Korean military hackers it calls TraderTraitor.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses
Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.