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Eligible BlackRock BUIDL holders can now swap into USDC on weekends

ByRanda MosesRanda Moses 2 mins read
Eligible BlackRock BUIDL holders can now swap into USDC on weekends.
  • Securitize and Ethena opened a facility Thursday letting eligible BUIDL holders swap into USDC on weekends.
  • The pool launched with $50 million funded, split evenly between USDC and BUIDL.
  • Up to another $50 million can come online within about an hour, lifting capacity to $100 million.

Eligible holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL can now swap BUIDL for USDC and other stablecoins after banking hours and on weekends. The facility was created by Securitize and Ethena and was launched on Thursday.

The pool started with $50 million of funding against a $100 million cap.

Securitize runs the facility and Ethena backs it

Approved investors can trade BUIDL for supported stablecoins like USDC or convert those stablecoins back into BUIDL, according to the Securitize announcement.

Securitize operates the facility, and Ethena is the backer.

The facility grants investors access to liquidity on Saturday or Sunday without having to wait for markets to open on Monday.

“Tokenization is about more than putting assets onchain. It’s about making those assets more useful,” said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize.

“Digital assets operate around the clock, and institutional liquidity needs to keep pace,” said Guy Young, founder of Ethena Labs.

The launch gives eligible people access to the facility framework from Ethena’s expanded deal with BlackRock.

BlackRock’s Aladdin platform included Ethena’s USDe in June, and Cryptopolitan reported Ethena would back a $100 million liquidity facility via Securitize.

A second $50 million can arrive within about an hour

The $100 million number is a cap. The pool starts with $50 million split into $25 million in USDC and $25 million in BUIDL.

An additional $50 million can be added within about an hour. A footnote in the release says top-ups depend on the facility’s terms, capacity and availability.

BUIDL aims for a stable $1 net asset value but does not guarantee it. The fund holds overnight repo and three-month Treasuries, and its tokens are only accessible to whitelisted investors that pass KYC and AML checks.

Whitelisted holders can send tokens to each other on-chain 24/7. Cashing out to dollars is slower and hinges on business days.

If a user wants to redeem or cash out, the process happens on the same day or the next redemption date, depending on the time of the request.

Securitize and Ethena already work together on USDtb. USDtb is Ethena’s digital dollar, and it is backed by BlackRock’s BUIDL.

Securitize went public through a SPAC merger with Cantor Equity Partners II. It now trades on the NYSE under the ticker SECZ. As of September, it held about $5 billion in tokenized assets.

Other tokenized fund partners include Apollo, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR and VanEck.

Securitize’s stock closed trading at $8.39 on Thursday, down about 7.4%.

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FAQs

What is the BUIDL liquidity facility?

A Securitize-run, Ethena-backed service that lets eligible BUIDL holders swap the fund for stablecoins like USDC outside market hours.

How much money is in the facility?

$50 million at launch. Up to $50 million more can follow within about an hour, for a $100 million maximum.

Does this replace cashing BUIDL out for dollars?

No. Dollar redemptions still follow BUIDL's business-day process, and the facility adds a separate stablecoin route.

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Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses

Randa Moses

Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Securitize runs the facility and Ethena backs it
2. A second $50 million can arrive within about an hour
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