Nvidia’s Jensen Huang faces third affair allegation just hours after resigning as CEO

Reuters reported that Huang allegedly had a relationship with another unidentified Nvidia employee.

Jensen Huang is facing allegations of a third extramarital relationship, with Reuters reporting that the former Nvidia (NVDA) CEO was involved with another woman employed by the chipmaker.

The report surfaced just hours after Huang resigned on Thursday, ending his 33-year run at the company he co-founded. Two sources allegedly told Reuters about the relationship, although neither the woman’s identity nor further details were made public.

Third affair allegation brings another Nvidia employee into the scandal

This follows separate reports involving businesswoman Alice Huang and Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, raising the number of alleged affairs to three.

At present, it cannot be said whether the woman worked in close cooperation with Jensen or not. Moreover, there is no such information that would indicate how long this relationship had been going on.

The third accusation was presented amid a difficult week for Jensen, who became a headache for Nvidia’s directors due to his reported relationships.

On Tuesday, Wachtell Lipton, a law firm, was retained by the board to investigate the allegations of spying regarding the first reported affair.

That inquiry also comes amid questions about whether businesses operating through Singapore and Malaysia had circumvented American restrictions governing exports of advanced Nvidia processors.

Thursday brought Jensen’s resignation, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress appointed temporary chief executive.

The company, estimated to be worth $4 trillion, is going through a change of guard amid such concerns.

Investor sentiment towards the firm had already been affected by the developing scandal, with Nvidia stock down 10% in pre-market trading, and further losses after the announcement about Jensen leaving his job.

This brings the end of an era where Jensen enjoyed a rather unique access to President Donald Trump on matters of US artificial intelligence policy and semiconductor exports to China.