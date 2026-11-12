One Tron wallet moved $15.2M USDT minutes after Tether's freeze proposal.

A single Tron address moved 15.2 million USDT in one transaction five minutes after Tether proposed the freeze on-chain.

A freeze, executed 64 minutes later, was identified by wallet-risk project FreezeCheck in a review of a year of USDT freezes.

The address, beginning TT5KQg, moved the funds on September 20, 2026. FreezeCheck’s data indicates nothing was sent out in the equal stretch before the proposal.

The proposal landed at 13:05 UTC that day, and the freeze executed at 14:14 UTC.

FreezeCheck operates a Telegram wallet-checking bot. The study said a transfer within the window is not proof that the sender saw the proposal, as some addresses were merely active.

About 30% of blacklist orders waited more than an hour

Tether’s USDT contract on Tron is governed by a multisig wallet that needs two of its three owners to sign.

One owner submits a transaction with the call addBlackList(address). Everyone can decode the target at the same time.

Confirmation is completed by the second owner. Only then can the address not send USDT anymore.

FreezeCheck identified 4,199 frozen addresses with their proposals, covering every freeze from November 4, 2025 to November 7, 2026. Half executed within 9.7 min.

But 1,257, or about 30%, waited more than an hour, and 338 of them waited more than six hours. Thirty-five waited longer than a day, the longest wait being 167 hours.

219 targeted addresses sent out 65.4 million before execution

Of the 3,476 still frozen on November 8, 219 sent an aggregate of 65.4 million USDT after the proposal became public and before the freeze. In an identical run-up to each proposal, 177 of the addresses sent 27.9 million.

The outflows inside the window were 2.3 times larger. The heaviest losses were for windows of an hour or more, with 165 of 1,150 addresses moving 53.3 million USDT out versus 23.6 million before.

FreezeCheck says 94.5% of the money went to addresses that had no exchange, service, or scam label in its base of 71 million labels, usually fresh wallets. Exchange deposit addresses received 130,000 USDT.

Another 3.2 million went to addresses Tether later froze.

In August, Cryptopolitan reported an analysis of 2,955 Tether freeze events on Ethereum and Tron, which pegged the average wait at 2 hours, 16 minutes. Some $34 million of more than $165 million in Iran-linked wallets subject to sanctions moved out in July before the block arrived.

A finished freeze only stops outgoing USDT. During the year, 1,945 senders moved 104.2 million USDT to 982 addresses that had already been frozen.

3.7 million of it was from exchanges, and 280 transfers came within an hour of the freeze. FreezeCheck released all proposals and freeze transaction hashes in a CSV, archived on Zenodo.