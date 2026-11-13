Tether, Tron and Chainalysis launch DCTF to replace disbanded T3 unit

Its real test will be whether it can coordinate faster than the T3 unit it replaces.

The group wants to identify illicit USDT on TRON earlier and help law enforcement freeze funds before criminals move them.

On November 12, Tether, Tron, and Chainalysis formed a new alliance, known as the Digital Crime Task Force (DCTF). It aims to identify illegal USDT transactions on the Tron blockchain and take preventive actions to block them before the money is moved.

The DCTF comes after the dissolution of the T3 Financial Crime Unit, which was the combined venture of Tether, Tron, and TRM Labs, and was responsible for identifying more than $450 million worth of illegal transactions. Prompting the question: Will DFCT act faster than its predecessor?

How the three-way handoff is supposed to work

Every member of the alliance plays a specific role. Chainalysis uses blockchain data and AI-based tools to follow suspicious wallets. Tron assists investigators in tracing transactions on its blockchain. Tether, being the issuer of USDT, can freeze the funds of a flagged address.

The DCTF will accept tips and requests to freeze assets from law enforcement. Its investigations will cover scams, hacks, North Korean cyber operations, and money laundering. Those investigations will focus on Tron, where more than $94 billion in USDT circulates.

The true challenge for DCTF will be speed. Although artificial intelligence can assist investigators to identify suspicious transactions, it cannot initiate freezes. DCTF has to translate the information gained into action quickly; otherwise, criminals can cash out the funds.

What happened to the T3 unit

Prior to the launch of DCTF, Tron and Tether were operating a similar alliance known as the T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3). Set up in September 2024, T3 included TRM Labs, which was responsible for blockchain analytics at that time before Chainalysis took over this role in DCTF. TRM reported over $450 million frozen assets in 23 jurisdictions. The Unit managed to detect 43.9% more illicit financial activity in 2025 compared to 2024. It was able to freeze funds within a day of receiving a request from law enforcement agencies.

Despite its results, T3 was finally dissolved on late August 2026. The dissolution was attributed to delayed responses and poor coordination. However, no alliance partner confirmed these reasons.

The reported problems point to coordination issues, not a proven weakness in TRM’s technology. With no public benchmark comparing TRM and Chainalysis, replacing the analytics partner does not establish that DCTF will respond faster.

Why minutes decide the outcome

Reports of poor coordination at T3 raise an important question for DCTF: Can its members coordinate better to ensure a faster response?

After the September 24 theft of $387 million from Bitget, Chainalysis said its AI-assisted tools reduced more than 20 hours of manual cross-chain tracing work to under 10 minutes.

Tether showcased its effectiveness in responding promptly following the Binance hack that took place on October 29. The firm indicated that it froze over $1.5 billion in USDT in just 30 minutes. Thus far, Tether has made more than $7 billion in freezes.

The two events took place prior to the launch of DCTF. These illustrate the independent accomplishments of Tether and Chainalysis, but they do not indicate whether the new alliance will be able to coordinate better and respond faster. The cumulative freeze of Tether should not be added to T3’s $450 million, as the figures may overlap.

An AI arms race on both sides

Criminals are accelerating, too. Chainalysis estimated AI-enabled scams were 4.5 times more profitable than conventional scams in 2025. Impersonation scams grew over 1,400%.

TRM’s index put criminal AI adoption at 54 out of 100 in 2026, up from 28 in 2024. By August, reported deepfake-scam losses had exceeded the entire 2025 total by 263%.

FinCEN examined 33,904 filings covering $12.7 billion in suspected investment-scam activity. That includes possible duplicate and attempted transactions, not confirmed victim losses.

What it means for USDT payments and trust

Legitimate users have plenty at stake. Chainalysis found on-chain economic activity dipped just 1.6% in the year to June 2026, even as crypto’s market capitalization fell roughly 50%.

Cryptopolitan covered a purported Ponzi scheme linked to $1.6 billion in USDT-on-Tron wallet turnover. BlockSec cautioned that internal transfers may inflate that figure. It does not measure victim losses.

DCTF has set no public response-time targets or independently verifiable benchmarks. Its first documented freezes—and their timing—will be the real test.

TLDR

Tether, Tron, and Chainalysis launched the Digital Crime Task Force on November 12 to detect and freeze illicit USDT on Tron and coordinate with law enforcement, replacing the T3 Financial Crime Unit that reportedly disbanded despite freezing over $450 million. It matters to the millions who use USDT on Tron for payments, because AI is making scams faster and more profitable. The open question is what has actually changed operationally and how success will be measured.