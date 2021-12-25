TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market has lost 0.87% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin finally crosses $50K, though seeing a bearishness of 0.45% in the closing hours. Ethereum, also ready for fight back, crosses $4.036K. Terra LUNA and Polygon MATIC also see improvements, cross $98.26 and $2.50, respectively.

The market has improved as various currencies have turned bullish, adding value. The recent change seen is in the case of the top three coins of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin. The change improved investor trust, which was eroding due to the Covid situation, but the improvements are encouraging. The wonder of blockchain and decentralized tech has helped crypto coins recover in this much short period.

2022 is expected to witness a new crypto bill in the US where senator Cynthia Lummis has planned to bring it. The Christmas season seems to be going smooth for crypto, and experts hope that the smooth flow will continue later as well. Turkey has also decided to bring a crypto law presented in the parliament.

Though 2021 showed fluctuations and severe recessions, the overall metrics show increased crypto value. An example is Cardano, whose wallets have grown 1,200% since last Christmas. The same scene has been witnessed in the case of Bitcoin, Polkadot, and some other tokens. The recession mainly tested the market’s perseverance, and it has shown promising results.

Experts hope that the market will improve further with time.

BTC finally crosses $50K

Bitcoin seems strengthened with the blows that it suffered during the recent recession. The improvement has taken it to cross $50K, which is seen as a significant leap in the current situation. Bitcoin has returned to the previous position where it was hard to believe that it would stay in the $40K range. The recession started at $59K and took it to $46K, a compromising position for bitcoin.

Even if it tried to improve its situation, there were no hopes for growth because the fluctuations pushed back. With the improvement in the situation and its performance, bitcoin has shown better results.

Bitcoin has crossed $50K with improved investor trust, showing a 10.62% increase in the last seven days. Its price is $50.896.99, which means it is nearing $51K. The current market cap for bitcoin is $961,750,403,351. The trading volume for the same coin is about $22,304,213,443 during the last 24 hours.

The coming 24 hours are crucial because it seems promising and might cross $51K.

ETH bullish, strengthened after long

Ethereum has turned bullish after the market has steadied. Like bitcoin, Ethereum has also attracted investors who have poured capital into this token. The latest improvement in its value is its price reaching $4,036.49, which has improved 5.84% in the last seven days.

The improvement in the market has also impacted the coin’s strength, and its current market cap is about $479,852,818,826. At the same time, the trading volume for Ethereum is $12,043,635,175. The recent recession had affected Ethereum badly, and its prices were taken below $3.8K, which was a testing situation for it. The way this coin has returned to its previous position and striving to gain further shows the resistance that it can exhibit.

Experts hope that if the market remains steady, Ethereum will try to cross the last barriers very soon.

LUNA setting new heights to chase

IN THE LAST SEVEN DAYS, Terra LUNA has added 54.08% to its bulk, which is tremendous for a coin in the top list. This coin is currently ranking 9th on the list and has $98.26 as per the latest updates. During the last 24 hours, it has shown some fluctuations that amount to a 1.35% loss, but it still seems unaffected.

The previous days’ graph shows its gains have superseded its losses and it seems to improve the ranking as well. The current market cap for Terra LUNA is about $35,571,532,557. In comparison, the trading volume has also improved, estimated to be $3,567,036,453 for the last 24 hours.

The mentioned value of trading volume equals 36,610,553 LUNA.

MATIC continues its bullish momentum

Polygon MATIC has also seen a rise in the previous days, growing 19.21% in the last seven days. The current updates show a loss of 3.90% in the previous 24 hours. The current price for Polygon is about $2.50, which is much better than what was during the recent recession.

A peek at the market cap for Polygon shows a value of $17,669,372,719. At the same time, the trading volume for the same coin during the last 24 hours was $1,896,850,686. The improvements in Polygon’s value show that it can attract further investors if it performs well.

Final Thoughts

The year is coming to a close, and it is happening on a good note for the crypto market. Almost all the leading coins show a bullish trend, which means that investors are pouring capital into the market and looking at their prospects. There were no unfavorable fluctuations in the market during the last few days, which has helped the market recover. The Christmas period was good for the market because of the investment rally.

If the progress continues, 2022 might bring significant increases in the value of cryptocurrencies. But the fact is that the market needs to stay bullish; if it witnesses unfavorable fluctuations, the coins might shed value.