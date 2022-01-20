TL;DR Breakdown

Cryptocurrency has become very popular in the last few years, meaning alternative investments have become very popular. While Bitcoin was the first and still the best-known cryptocurrency, thousands of other cryptos have been there. People are excited about the asset class because some people have made a lot of money.

The current crypto market cap current is $2 trillion, which is subjected to an overall 0.89% increase over the last day. Bulls and bears alike fear what will happen when Bitcoin‘s price reaches the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern. Support is being provided for Ethereum‘s price by the daily Tenkan-Sen. This might be the lowest point yet.

With changing market dynamics and pandemic conditions, bitcoin suffers the most. The current market situation suggests improvements if the world situation favors the currency aspects in the coming days.

The Bitcoin current market price is $42,705 in the last 24 hours.

Investors are looking to find clues to understand the nature of trade with Bitcoin as a highly volatile market fears nothing leaving investors and traders confused. The current market cap for Bitcoin is $803 billion with a 0.72% increase in the last hour. The estimated trading volume is $17 billion.

Ethereum is popularly recognized for sharing the same market pace as Bitcoin; likewise, as shown an increment at this hour. Ethereum bounces back and crossed $3200 by an increase of 1.84% over the last hour.

Ethereum’s current market price is $3,204 with an estimated trading volume of $8.9 billion and the market cap is $380 billion.

The market has slowly begun to recover from the previous setback and shows a probability of coin hitting new highs if the market continues to be bullish.

Altcoins like Cardano are slowly progressing with highs and lows. The development is small contracts over Cardano has majorly influenced its reputation in the market, however, it is still staggering to find the pace.

Cardano’s current market cap is $46 billion with a 2.2% decrease in the last hour. The estimated trading volume is $1.6 billion with a market value of $1.39.

Solana was the best-performing cryptocurrency in 2021. It might keep growing even more. If you look at the altcoins, Solana has been one of the best in 2021. It has made it possible to break through the ranks to become the fifth-largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Solana is becoming the trader’s new love interest. Howeverbouncedindicate and it’s a two-way affair now. Solana shows a massive 2.57% increase over the last hour, giving hope to new entrants.

Solana’s current market cap is $44 billion, with a 2.57% decrease in the last hour. The estimated trading volume is $737 million, with a market value of $1.39.

Final Thoughts

Looking at the current market scenario, we can evaluate that the market will flourish in the coming period. The market’s volatility confuses traders, but at the same time, it entices them to take risks; that’s what traders do.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have shown a positive run towards their new highs and indicate a revolutionary market price of all the coins in 2022, depending on the affirmative market conditions and the ever-lasting pandemic.