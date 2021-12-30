TL;DR Breakdown The global market continues to recede, depreciates an amount of 3.81%. Bitcoin’s negative trajectory furthers, the recent loss amounting to 3.35%. Ethereum is not behind in the recessive journey; it lost 4.88% over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s losses amount to 5.93%, while SORA Validator gains 3978.77% during the last 24 hours.

The market has changed direction, probably resulting from the new year vacations season. The changes over the last two days are tremendous as the losses are speedy compared to the gains in the past few days. The situation might last longer without capital injection into the market. The results from the previous recessive waves are evident, and if it lasts longer this time, it will affect coins more than the previous ones.

As seen in the case of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the losses are not limited to them only; they affect the whole market. So, if they continue to lose, they will bring a colossal loss to the market. New research predicts that positions in the top-10 list will also shuffle, as XRP and Cardano might be ousted of top-10 resulting from the entry of new potential candidates. There are chances of a significant shift in the position of meme coins as well.

As 2021 is coming to a close, investors compare their losses and gains. One of them is El Salvador’s government that invested heavily in Bitcoin, but the fluctuations in prices made them suffer. Now, there is news that they are thoroughly analyzing the situation and might reconsider their investment. If the market turns bullish and stays like that for a relatively long period, the investors might stay.

BTC nearing the red line

Bitcoin is always on the frontlines, which is why it has been through hard times on several occasions. Every time a new change in the market mood occurs, bitcoin takes it directly. Thus, whether gains or losses, bitcoin has been directly impacted/affected by the subsequent changes.

The recent bearishness has affected its price lowering it from $52K to $46,362 as per the latest updates. The recent dip for bitcoin amounted to 3.25% compared to the weekly loss of 4.76%. The current recession is probably after the decrease in pouring capital into the market, which affected the mentioned coin slowly.

Bitcoin has been through this type of a hard time severally, but this time it is threatening prices below $45K, which might be a new low in recent times. The good thing about the previous recessions was keeping bitcoin in the $45K range, not letting it go lower. But this time, as the prices have dipped to $46K in a couple of days, the times ahead might be more challenging.

Bitcoin’s current market cap is estimated to be $877,153,663,947. In comparison, the current trading volume for bitcoin is about $31,331,160,042. The mentioned amount can be converted to 675,612 BTC.

ETH’s gains on stake

Ethereum is also on the losing side and because of its share in the market, leading to further recession. The current change in its value is estimated to be 4.88% compared to the seven-day losses of 8.88%. The speed at which it is depreciating shows that it might see significant losses in its prices, eliciting low capital investment.

The current price for Ethereum, like bitcoin, has also seen a decrease. The price for the mentioned coin in the last 24 hours is estimated to be in the $3,633.60 range. The current market cap for this coin is about $432,499,250,099.

If we take a peek at the trading volume for Ethereum during the last 24 hours, it is $16,467,334,293.

SHIB doubled due to blows

Shiba Inu, the meme coin, witnessed significant gains recently, but the current market situation has made it recessive. The current market price for Shiba Inu is estimated to be $0.0000334, while the market cap is about $18,367,723,129.

A peek at the changes shows that Shiba Inu lost 5.93% in the last 24 hours while its weekly losses amount to 5.27%. The trading volume for the said coin was about $1,239,424,395 in the previous 24 hours.

The graph for this coin shows that it has remained recessive, adding further to its dips.

SORA gets record gains

Being a gainer is a wonder in the changing market, and SORA Validator added 3978.77% to its bulk during the last 24 hours. Currently ranking 2342 in the list, Sora has a $0.4406.

The current market cap for the mentioned coin is about $179,867, while its trading volume during the last 24 hours was $464,014.

Final Thoughts

The market’s mood keeps changing, and it has effects on the investments ahead. If the market is bearish, it affects the investors, pulling out their capital from the market. If the case is the opposite, there is the new pouring of capital into the market. The recent recession has had the first effect, and the market is growing further recessive.

Experts believed that 2022 would start bullishly, but the current recession might continue. If this happens, the new year will begin with a bearish mood, impacting the long run. We hope it turns bullish and sooner coins are back with further gains.