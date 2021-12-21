TL;DR Breakdown

The global crypto market has increased by 5.17% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin skyrockets back to $49k after seeing a 6.09% gain.

Ethereum moves back above $4,000 after a 5.32% increase since yesterday.

Top gainers Helium (HNT) and THORChain (RUNE) shoot up the ranks as their market caps expand.

The crypto market sees the light of day in the form of a green chart after a few days of red; however, its losses continue to linger at the back of investors’ minds. The crypto market has never been more unstable in the last three months than now, constantly fluctuating up and down without rest. The rise of a bullish run does not seem to be in sight; as of now, the green charts are still suspiciously unstable.

After ages of red, green charts have become something of a rare sight, especially for the top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin, who have suffered large losses. The bearish run has hit the crypto market too strongly; it does not seem like this small bullish run will reverse the damage. However, investors continue to hope that maybe the crypto market has decided to turn itself around and move back up the charts. There is little to do except hope to reverse the tides when the bearish market is going so strongly.

At writing, the global crypto market cap had seen an uprising overnight by billions, which shocked investors. After a 5.17% gain, the market cap is still steadily rising as the waking world continues to ponder over prices. At $2.2 trillion, the market cap breathes a sigh of relief as the trend of slight gains moves upwards.

BTC and ETH follow the bullish run closely

After the bullish run takes over slowly, Bitcoin and Ethereum turn themselves into the hands of the bullish run in hopes that their respective prices rise. The two top cryptocurrencies have seen some hopeful but insignificant gains. Their respective prices have always dominated the top 10 in terms of price, especially Bitcoin who has always been rising and changing. Thanks to recent gains, BTC and ETH breathe sighs of relief as they surface above the water.

Bitcoin has seen influxes up to 6.91% and ascends with every passing hour. After seeing $45k yesterday morning, hopes for Bitcoin’s recovery were slim, but now, it has managed to rise by 3,000 dollars up to $49,070. Its price is everchanging, but every dollar upwards is welcomed progress for BTC owners. As Bitcoin’s market value rises, so too does its market cap. After a 6.71% raise, Bitcoin’s market cap rests at $926 billion. Its trading volume is not as strong as it was during the first week of the bearish run, but it is at $29 billion.

As for Ethereum, the top altcoin has risen its head above the waters as it sees a 6.59% value mark up. ETH trades at $4,040 at the time of writing, with his market cap resting at $480 billion and is continuously moving up. We hope that the bullish run lasts long enough for Ethereum to stabilize itself above the $4,000 mark, considering how much it needs the help. After staying below $4k for most of the week, it is a nice change for Ether to be above it.

HNT and RUNE expand the horizons

Today, the gainers’ list has been positively booming with energy as several currencies like Harmony, Avalanche, Polygon, and more fight for the top spot. The top two spots on the gainers’ list are Helium and ThorChain, respectively. Helium is a decentralized network designed for IoT programs. It has expanded its market by 18.62% up to $35.99 price. At the #41 rank, HNT has a rising market cap of $3.7 billion.

ThorChain is a platform designed to exchange cryptocurrency assets across networks without losing any assets in the process. Millions worldwide rely on ThorChain to swap one currency for another with liquidity. ThorChain, like most decentralized protocols, has its token called RUNE. After dominating the market by 16.74%, the cryptocurrency has risen to a price of $6.73 and is continuing its way up.

Final thoughts

The major question swimming through investors’ minds in the crypto market is related to the stability of this week’s first bullish run. Will it last? Will the bullish run be enough for our top cryptocurrencies to gather their fallen pieces? Can the bullish run shove the global crypto market above $2.30T? Only time will answer these questions as the market remains uncertain and unstable.