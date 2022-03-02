TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market changes course as it sheds 1.24% in 24 hours. Bitcoin was also affected by the latest market change, losing 2.36%. Ethereum is no different in losses from the recent change as it sheds 1.71%. Cosmos ATOM loses 6.19% while Fantom gains 4.80%.

The global crypto market is known for its uncertainty due to fluctuations in investments. The last 24 hours have demonstrated how a gaining market has changed its way. It has shed 1.24% despite the change in impacting factors like Dollar value, inflation rate, etc. The new additions to the crypto market continue despite the ongoing changes. The latest news in this regard is about Nomura, a Japanese corporate giant that has announced to step into the market. It will set up a crypto unit for the dealings related to crypto.

The situation in Ukraine has seen no difference, and the war continues. It has affected the crypto market in many ways, and the most evident impact is increased uncertainty. Also, the flow of capital to Ukraine in crypto continues. Giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum have a significant role in the donations that people are sending to Ukraine. Ukrainian official wallets have received Bitcoin and Ethereum worth more than $20 million. The donations continue, and the mentioned value might be exceeded very soon.

The use of coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum for donations led to an increase in the value of the market. Here is a brief overview of the market using top coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some others.

BTC reverses its gains

Bitcoin continued to gain value due to the influx of capital for the last few days. The good days didn’t last long for Bitcoin as it has again turned bearish, losing a significant amount of its bulk. There are multiple reasons for its bearishness, and the most important for it is those investors who have pulled out their profits immediately to protect their capital.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has shed 2.36%. There are chances that it might go further lower if the market didn’t improve. The data for the last seven days shows that Bitcoin has gained 11.65%. The weekly losses will reduce if the Bitcoin value continues to erode.

The current price for Bitcoin is estimated to be $43,449.69. At the same time, the 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is estimated to be $31,083,055,127. The market cap for Bitcoin is about $827,225,019,003.

ETH too turns bearish

Ethereum has shed 1.71% in the last 24 hours, even though it has continued to play a significant role in crypto donations. In comparison, the seven-day performance is still satisfactory as its gains amount to 8.03%. The market’s sudden rise was evidence of the fact that the bullishness might last longer.

The changes in the investments have decreased Ethereum’s price to $2,934.14. The market cap has also been affected by the changes in the market and is about $352,450,836,600. The 24-hour trading volume of Ethereum is estimated to be $18,696,052,759.

CoinMarketCap said more than 327,000 ETH left exchanges as Ethereum value soared higher. The boost has decreased the value of Ethereum on exchanges.

ATOM following the dominant market trend

Cosmos Atom had also continued bearish, but it changed direction too soon. The new change has led to a decline in value amounting to 6.19%, greater than other coins. In comparison, the gains for the last seven days are about 16.39%. The current price for Cosmos is in the $30.08 range.

If we look at the market cap of Cosmos, it is about $8,698,851,857. The value of the 24-hour trading volume is estimated to be $1,175,171,033. The mentioned amount in its native currency is 38,687,183 ATOM.

The circulating supply for this coin is estimated to be 286,370,297 ATOM.

FTM still bullish

Fantom has remained favorable as it has gained 4.80% in the last 24 hours. In comparison, the gains for this coin during the last seven days are about 18.32%. The increase in investments has taken this coin’s price to $2.00.

The current market cap for this coin is $5,097,435,408. The 24-hour trading volume of it is estimated to be $1,841,026,808. Its circulating supply during the last 24 hours remained 2,545,006,273 FTM.

Final Thoughts

The market was growing quickly, but it has changed direction after a short while. The new changes have brought its value to $1.93T after decreasing the investments. The new change has affected the overall market, as evident from currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., while some coins have remained bullish. Though the market’s overall situation is currently stable, it might fluctuate if the losses continue.