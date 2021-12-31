TL;DR Breakdown

The global crypto market cap sees an increase up to $2.25T.

Bitcoin makes minor influxes by 1.15% within the last day and manages to pull itself above $47k.

Ethereum continues downwards below the $3,800 line but is making desperate grabs.

Celsius (CEL) and Aave (AAVE) top the gainers’ list but slowly succumb to the bearish market.

It seems that all hope for the crypto market’s resurgence before the new year is lost. The crypto market cap continues to suffer as the top cryptocurrencies remain stationary at their low prices. Thanks to the lack of interest in crypto this morning, we’re seeing the same old bearish lows we’ve seen for the past month. Some cryptocurrencies below the first fifteen ranks show signs of picking back up, but every currency above #15 is still suffering.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana, Cardano, none of them have shown any significant signs of progress to celebrate the new year with the crypto market investors. Without the top cryptocurrencies’ improvement, the global market cap has also suffered. It has managed to gain 1.10% in the last twenty-four hours but remains around $2,250,457,739,876. As such, the crypto market has been down in the dumps. For avid crypto dwellers, this must be a dampening of the new year’s celebrations, but we hope 2022 is a better year for all.

Bitcoin and Ethereum make insignificant progressions.

At this point, there’s not much the top two cryptocurrencies can do to gain the market’s trust back. The bearish month has been joyful for those who have bought BTC and ETH at the lowest prices; however, it has not been a fun month for those who wanted to sell their BTC and ETH at the highest price. After leading up to $59k in November, Bitcoin gave investors a false sense of hope, thinking they’d see Bitcoin’s price back above $60k. On the contrary, it lost $15k.

As for Ethereum, everyone hoped it could exceed its highest price value of $4.8k by the end of the year. Alas, the bearish run has trampled the hopes of investors over and over, and now there is little to be expected as we’re rounding the last spurt of the crypto market. With 2022 within sight, what will Bitcoin and Ethereum face in the new year? Success, or even more hardship?

As of now, Bitcoin trades at $48,025. Its market cap is currently $907,527,963,655 while its trading volume has risen up to $34,068,795,273. On the other hand, Ethereum traces at $3,788 with its market cap up to $450,819,823,615 and its trading volume at a low of $13,149,192,104 after an 11.19% decrease.

Celsius and Aave dominate the gainers’ list.

Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, we see Celsius as the top gainer today. Celsius has always prided itself on being a banking and financial services platform for the crypto market. Celsius is now trading at $4.57 after a 14.07% increase. However, the gains keep dropping by the hour, and we’re not seeing much progress upwards than we are downwards.

As for Aave, we’ve seen it on the gainers’ list before; it has been rising steadily up the ranks and keeps moving forward every time we see it on the gainers’ list. Currently, Aave trades at $272.26, with its market cap at $3,669,683,601 and its trading volume at $603,928,731, equivalent to 2,251,491 AAVE.

Final Thoughts

We’ve seen a great year for crypto in 2021, despite all the shortcomings faced by the top cryptocurrencies. Most cryptocurrencies reached their highest point ever in November 2021, with Bitcoin cracking up to $67k and Ethereum reaching $4.8k and many more. However, we think that 2022 will be an even great year for crypto. The cryptocurrencies must continue to strive for higher gains and market value influxes than losses. Happy new year to all crypto investors!