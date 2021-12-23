TL;DR Breakdown Another liquidation in the market results in a 0.80% loss in the global market cap. Bitcoin has lost 2.12% in the last 24 hours, reversing its gains. Ethereum also follows bitcoin, which shed 2.38% in the last 24 hours. Cardano and Polygon continue to grow, adding 3.07% and 7.01%, respectively.

The market is continuing its cycle of fluctuations as it tries to correct the rates of coins. The anomaly this time is the mixed tendency in the market because some coins are losing their value while others continue to grow. The trend of bearish mood is mainly seen in the case of major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance coin, etc., while some small coins like Shiba Inu, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Polygon, etc. are growing.

Bitcoin’s fate seems to be locked to stay in the $48K range as it has been striving to cross $50K, but changes bring it back. Bitcoin has been through hard times, and it seems to be succeeding against growing odds, but it still needs to steady itself. The recent gain is an investment by El Salvador that marked the 21 December to buy 21 bitcoins.

Experts predict that bitcoin won’t dip below $48K because it goes through a price correction process. The recovery in US stocks has impacted the crypto market, and it seems to be ready to face any challenges. The recent fall in US stocks had badly affected this market, leading to a free-fall situation, which was worsened by the Covid-19 situation.

The rise in home sales in the US will help with the increase in the crypto market because the US economy directly impacts the market because of the investments. The more US investors are attracted to the market, the more it will grow and vice versa.

BTC corrects its gains

Bitcoin was going bullish until the recent change in the market’s mood. The previous two days recorded significant gains, and it seemed to cross $50K. Then it stopped suddenly, and as per the latest updates, it has shed 2.12% in the last 24 hours. Experts translate it as a price correction process. Bitcoin had gone too high in 2021 because of the Tesla bloom.

Now, it is changing the position and on the way to the price correction. As per the latest updates, its price is in the $48.344k range, while its market cap is $914,114,529,916. Because of liquidation, a change in the trading volume has also been noticed, which for the last 24 hours is $24,835,251,347. The mentioned amount can be converted to 513,714 BTC.

The fluctuations might continue as the price correction might take time. Also, if the Santa rally reinforces it, Bitcoin might grow even further, taking the market up with itself.

ETH reverses its gains, loses track

The recessive mood of the market has evident impacts on the market’s giants. Ethereum was the leading gainer but has been affected by the change to bearishness. The previous few days recorded gains for it, and it seemed to be going in the right direction. The recent change has reversed its profits, as it has lost 2.38% in the last 24 hours.

The Ethereum 2.0 might help with the volatile situation, seeing growth. Investors are mainly attracted to those coins where they see prospects for gains, and Ethereum can do that. The global market cap will also improve if Ethereum sees a breakthrough.

The recent developments have brought its price to $3.959K, while its trading volume is estimated to be $14,720,00,793 for the last 24 hours. Ethereum’s seven-day losses are about 1.99%, less in comparison to the previous 24 hours. A peek at the market cap shows that it is approximately $470,611,090,253.

It is yet to be seen how long will Ethereum continue to linger and regain its track.

ADA continues to grow bulk

Cardano has remained a gainer during the last few days. Currently ranking 7th on the list, this coin has a market cap of $44,686,325,297. If we look at its gains in the previous 24 hours, these amounted to 3.07% compared to 2.31% in the last seven days.

The price for this coin is in the $1.34 range, while it has prospects to grow further because of the investor rally towards the currency. The trading volume for Cardano has also improved because of the recent gains and is estimated to be $1,604,236,128.

The graph for this coin has remained green and shows growth further.

MATIC skyrockets its gains

Polygon has been successful in attracting investors because of its revolutionary blockchain system. The recent gains have added 7.01% in the last 24 hours compared to 24.13% in the past seven days.

Compared to giants like bitcoin and Ethereum, which have formed a fluctuating pattern, Polygon has been steady in its journey. The current ranking of this coin is 14th on the list, and its price is about $2.66. The trading volume recorded for Polygon during the last 24 hours is $3,828,148,182, while its market cap is estimated to be $18,864,428,297.

Final Thoughts

The fluctuations on the part of major coins continue while the small coins continue to prosper. Investors are going for the small coins because of the prospects for gains and less risk. Compared to Bitcoin, which can lose $10K in a month, coins like Polygon and Cardano are better investments. The change in the US stock market and improving situations of the US market have helped with enhancements in the crypto market. The fluctuations might continue, but the positive change in the market shows better prospects for coins and investors.

Investors who have lost sums in recent times can also benefit from tax cuts. Therefore, the close of the year seems to be bringing benefits.