TL;DR Breakdown

The global crypto market cap rejoices after a 5.48% price increase.

Bitcoin investors are glad to see Bitcoin maintaining its position at $51k.

Ethereum falls a few notches in price but keeps its head above $4,000.

Binance surpasses $540 after a 3.17% increase.

Meme coin Dogelon Mars (ELON) and metaverse coin Sandbox (SAND) display high gains of 38.28% and 21.51%, respectively.

The crypto market surprises investors with a sudden turn of events within a single day that leaves investors shocked. The crypto market has turned itself around and marches towards a well-deserved bullish run as Christmas eve approaches. As the demand for cryptocurrency increases, with people gifting them to one another as Christmas presents, the prices have fluctuated upwards with a jolt.

The upturn in the prices has led to green charts galore. Only a few red charts interrupt the flow of green, such as Tether, USDC, and Elrond, but they’re quickly turning things around as the bullish run flourishes. The global market cap has reached a significant $2,384,123,374,081 after a 5.48% increase; its trading volume has also risen by 10.21% in the last twenty-four hours, crossing $100.83B. The bullish run sparks whispers in the crypto world; how long will it last? Will it continue until the new year, or will we wake up to red charts again tomorrow? Only time will bring the answer to these questions.

Bitcoin pops streamers as it overcomes a $50k price.

Bitcoin has undoubtedly surprised investors as it goes from 1 to 100 within a few short hours. Investors have been wondering for the past month whether Bitcoin will ever be able to stick its head above the $50k price range again, much less $60k. However, Bitcoin turns the tides and twists its fate by gaining 5.57% within the day, showing a 7.84% increase in the last week. The influx comes off as a pleasant Christmas gift from the crypto market to the Bitcoin investors as it sees inflows up to $51,100.

Bitcoin has suffered likely more than any other cryptocurrency in the top 10, considering it had lost nearly $15k in a single day that had left the crypto market rocky and unsteady on its feet. However, it seems to be rising once more, making investors wonder if the top coin can keep itself above $50k even if a bearish run strikes. For now, the market cap of BTC is $964,301,482,325 while it trades $28,022,077,756 per day.

Ethereum and Binance rise steadily.

Ethereum and Binance Coin have always been on the top of the food chain regarding altcoins. Ethereum’s price, although not the highest out there, is still significant compared to others within the top 10. Ethereum is no stranger to losses and gains, having reached a low of $3,700 just last week. However, the bullish run carries Ethereum along as it progresses, bringing the top altcoin to $4,080 within twenty-four hours. Ethereum’s market cap closes the gap between itself and $500B, reaching $485,244,679,415.

Binance, on the other hand, has always been volatile; it had fallen to $500 last week that had rocked BNB investors, raising uproar among the community. However, it proceeds in Ethereum’s wake and continues lifting itself higher by the minute as it reaches $546.90. Its market cap sees an equal influx of 3.32% up to $91,288,391,292.

ELON and SAND lead the gainers’ list in the run

Dogelon Mars is a dog-based memecoin present on the Ethereum and Polygon frameworks. It has followed the recent trend of memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, leading it to the #95th rank in the top cryptocurrencies. Although most memecoins do not have significant prices, they are well-loved by investors and even celebrities. Thanks to Elon Musk’s love for Dogecoin, Dogelon Mars has named itself as such. It currently trades at $0.000001762, and its market cap has risen to $979,923,442 after a 36.37% influx.

If you’re a regular dabbler in the metaverse and virtual blockchain gaming, there’s no way you haven’t heard of The Sandbox. The Sandbox is the second most popular blockchain gaming agency after Decentraland (MANA). It has been on the gainers’ list many times before, and the gaming community of the crypto world gives its roar of approval as SAND rises to $6.19 after a 21.51% price influx.

Conclusion

Although the fluctuations in the crypto market are nothing new, the rise of green charts is sincerely welcome as an uplifter for devoted investors. However, it is still important to exercise constant vigilance as the crypto market celebrates Christmas. The trends of gaining today may not last tomorrow, so it is essential to keep yourself alert when dabbling in cryptocurrency.