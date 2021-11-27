TL;DR Breakdown

The global market cap is at $2.48T which is a 2.63% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin makes an increase of 0.85% in value up to $54.7k.

Ethereum returns to $4.1k, raising itself by 4.04% from yesterday.

Livepeer and Ankr make gains by 22.08% and 21.91% respectively.

From the recent shock the crypto market gave us yesterday morning, investors seemed to have slept restlessly in hopes that the market value of their largest coins does not drop more than they already have. Luckily for investors all over the world, the coins are at a standstill.

Neither gaining by much nor losing value now that the fluctuations have settled, the only one among the top three with green in their charts seems to be Binance coin (BNB). The recent inflows seemed to have been short-lived as the major coins are back to where they were further back in the week.

The same goes for the global crypto market cap, which seems to have suffered a tremendous blow yesterday, making investors anticipate whether it can regain lost ground after falling from such heights.

Bitcoin with no hopes to reach $60k?

Analysts were ecstatic when the sudden resurgence of Bitcoin’s value made headlines as the dream of crossing $60k back to Bitcoin’s former glory seemed to be within reality. However, the uprising didn’t last long as Bitcoin is back to where it started at the beginning of the week, $54,650, at the time of writing.

After the slightest sliver of an increase from yesterday’s low of $53.5k by 0.85%, Bitcoin seems to be at a standstill once more. It has luckily not dropped below $53,000 but is not making a grab for the highs of $55,000 either.

Its market cap remains $1.02T, while its trading volume per 24 hours is $32.67B. Will Bitcoin turn things around this coming week? All we can do is stay tuned and wait to see how it all unfolds.

Ethereum in the same boat as Bitcoin

After reaching an unexpected low of $3.9k yesterday, Ethereum has regained its lost value and has once again climbed back over $4,000. After a 2.02% increase since yesterday, it now sits at $4,130 and seems to be in a position of rest.

Being the leading altcoin, Ethereum has a lot of weight on its shoulders to rest worthy of the 2nd spot, so investors are glad that it has not yet given up the fight and gone below $3.9k.

At the time of writing, its market cap is at a standstill of $489.88B, while its trading volume is at $19.39B, after seeing a significant drop of 24.54%. This is making investors worry about its value dropping again. However, it still seems to be putting up a significant struggle to maintain its value.

Ankr and Livepeer among the top gainers for today

After leading strongly alongside Storj yesterday, Ankr seems to be the top gainer today as it has seen significant value increases of about 17.95% since yesterday and has risen from the 92nd spot to the 85th. Its value still rests under a dollar, $0.178, but its gains are a force to be reckoned with.

Coming in at the second spot on the top gainers’ list among the top-100 coins is Livepeer, a decentralized protocol for live video streaming with its token LPT. Its market value is at $64.60, a 16.47% increase since yesterday.

Final Thoughts

As always, we cannot expect the bipolar world of cryptocurrency, always changing, always uncertain, to remain idle for long. It has ways of changing trends hour-by-hour, keeping investors on their toes.

The crypto market brings out a form of exhilaration in investors; the fluctuations excite the crypto world to see which step our top tokens will take next and place their bets on what happens next.